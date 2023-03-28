Home / Technology

Photo of Pope Francis Wearing a Stylish Puffer Jacket Is Actually an AI-Generated Image

By Sara Barnes on March 28, 2023
AI Generated Art of the Pope

Photo: AI-generated image of Pope Francis created with Midjourney

If you’ve been online over the past several days, you might’ve seen a photo of Pope Francis sporting a stylish white puffer jacket. It’s hard to ignore; the image of the 86-year-old sitting pontiff went viral. The whole vibe of the photo made him look hip and like he was walking off the fashion runway. But there’s one big caveat with this image. It’s not real. It’s an AI-generated photo made using the art tool Midjourney.

The image is incredibly convincing and had many people fooled. One of the biggest clues that the photo is fake—and it’s subtle—is the way in which the faux Pope is holding the cup in his right hand. AI is notoriously bad at rendering human hands, and this photo is no exception. But that small detail went unnoticed by many who didn’t realize it was fake until they learned otherwise.

AI-generated art has given anyone the opportunity to create their own images. If they can communicate it through text prompts, it can be produced. This photo is no different. The person who generated it is named Pablo Xavier. He’s a 31-year-old construction worker from the Chicago area. “I try to do funny stuff or trippy art—psychedelic stuff,” he explained of the image. “It just dawned on me: I should do the Pope. Then it was just coming like water: ‘The Pope in Balenciaga puffy coat, Moncler, walking the streets of Rome, Paris,’ stuff like that.”

Pablo generated the image on Friday, March 24, and then posted it to a Facebook group called AI Art Universe and later to Reddit. By Saturday, it was gaining momentum online; he was shocked at how quickly the image went viral. “I was just blown away,” he expressed. “I didn’t want it to blow up like that.” To him, it was “definitely scary” that people believed the image to be real without questioning its veracity.

This experience has been eye-opening for Pablo, particularly in the real impact that these fake images can have. “I didn’t even think about that [before],” he said. “It’s definitely going to get serious if they [governments] don’t start implementing laws to regulate it.

It’s a good lesson for us all as AI continues to become more intertwined with our daily lives. Digital literacy is something that we learn and continuously have to hone; the fake Pope and his puffy jacket are a good reminder that it’s best to be skeptical when you see something unbelievable online.

On Saturday, March 25, a photo of Pope Francis went viral—thanks in part to this tweet.

Many people thought it was real and had funny reactions.

The image was later revealed to be fake. Chrissy Teigen's sentiment is relatable:

h/t: [BuzzFeed, God]

Related Articles:

Popular Instagram Photographer Confesses That His Work is AI-Generated

Man Fakes His Entire Life for a Month With Convincing AI-Generated Photos

AI Creates 100,000 Computer-Generated Faces That Look So Incredibly Real

Artist Recreates His Own Work With an AI Art Generator

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Researchers Develop an “E-Fabric” That Generates Enough Power To Charge Your Phone
Remote Kissing Device Lets Users Smooch Anyone Over the Internet
Popular Instagram Photographer Confesses That His Work is AI-Generated
Microsoft’s Bing Chatbot Gets New Set of Rules After Bad Behavior
AI-Generated Art Personifies Countries as Different Women Across the Globe
Boston Dynamics’ Robot Shows off the Unexpected Way It Can Help Humans With Work

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Noam Chomsky Says ChatGPT Is a Form of “High-Tech Plagiarism”
AI-Generated Art Imagines a Fabulous Fashion Show Featuring Only Senior Models
Supercomputer Can Predict ICU Patient Dangers To Give Healthcare Workers a Warning
Student Uses AI and a 3D Printer To Do Their Homework Assignment for Them
“De-Extinction” Biotech Company Is Working To Bring the Dodo Back To Life
This Device Will Verify if You Actually LOL’d at Your Friend’s Joke

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.