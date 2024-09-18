Mesmerizing Fleet of 8,100 Drones Breaks World Record for Most Drones Flown at the Same Time

Fireworks are thought to have originated in China around 2,000 years ago, and today, the country leads the way in a new kind of light show. On September 5 in Shenzhen, China, a new Guinness World Record was set for the largest number of drones flying simultaneously, with an impressive fleet of 8,100 drones taking to the sky.

The breathtaking 18-minute drone show dazzled spectators at the Shenzhen University Sports Center with intricate light formations, including swirling patterns, hearts, globes, and more. The level of detail, creativity, and synchronization was incredible, and you can only imagine how much planning went into pulling it all off.

What’s even more impressive is that the show on September 5 was actually Shenzhen’s second world record in two days. Just the night before, on September 4, the organizers set another record for creating the largest light image using 7,998 drones.

Both shows were created by HighGreat, a company that specializes in three-dimensional drone formation performances. With a fleet of over 60,000 drones, the team has created thousands of drone performances in more than 300 cities around the world.

Check out clips from both shows below and find out more about HighGreat’s drone shows on their website.

HighGreat: Website | Facebook | YouTube

h/t: [Reddit]

