Home / Technology

Mesmerizing Fleet of 8,100 Drones Breaks World Record for Most Drones Flown at the Same Time

By Emma Taggart on September 18, 2024

The new world record of the most drone flown at the same time
byu/hannalogy inBeAmazed

Fireworks are thought to have originated in China around 2,000 years ago, and today, the country leads the way in a new kind of light show. On September 5 in Shenzhen, China, a new Guinness World Record was set for the largest number of drones flying simultaneously, with an impressive fleet of 8,100 drones taking to the sky.

The breathtaking 18-minute drone show dazzled spectators at the Shenzhen University Sports Center with intricate light formations, including swirling patterns, hearts, globes, and more. The level of detail, creativity, and synchronization was incredible, and you can only imagine how much planning went into pulling it all off.

What’s even more impressive is that the show on September 5 was actually Shenzhen’s second world record in two days. Just the night before, on September 4, the organizers set another record for creating the largest light image using 7,998 drones.

Both shows were created by HighGreat, a company that specializes in three-dimensional drone formation performances. With a fleet of over 60,000 drones, the team has created thousands of drone performances in more than 300 cities around the world.

Check out clips from both shows below and find out more about HighGreat’s drone shows on their website.

In Shenzhen, China, two Guinness World Records were set for the “the most drones flown simultaneously” and “the largest light image.”

HighGreat: Website | Facebook | YouTube
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

3,000 Drones Mimic Bird Murmurations in Record-Breaking Art Installation

1,000 Drones Put on a Spectacular Light Performance in the Sky at Burning Man

Designers Use Illuminated Drones To Create Waves Around Elbphilharmonie Hamburg

600 Drones “Paint” Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ in Dazzling Night Sky Display

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RingConn Gen 2 Is a Next-Gen Smart Ring to Help You Keep Track of Your Health
Public Work Uses AI Tagging to Organize Over 100,000 Copyright-Free Images
Star Wars Fan 3D-Prints Millennium Falcon Wireless Mouse
Viral AI-Generated “Gorilla Sofas” Are Now Being Made in Real Life
Friend: The AI Necklace That Could Redefine Friendship
Motor-Powered Exoskeleton Hiking Pants Designed To Give Legs a Boost and Avoid Muscle Fatigue

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

‘Volocopter’ Brings Flying Taxis to 2024 Paris Olympic Games
University Students Designed Gloves That Translate Sign Language Into Speech
Watch a Clever Designer Turn a Walnut Into a Bluetooth Speaker
Cara, the Anti-AI Social Media Platform for Artists, Sees an Explosion of Users
16-Year-Old Wins Highest Prize of $75,000 in Prestigious Science Fair for Her Work on Biomedical Implants
Inventor Breaks Guinness World Record For Fastest Drone Flight Ever

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.