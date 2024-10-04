Home / Technology

Smart Robot Lawnmower Tends to Your Yard at the Touch of a Button

By Emma Taggart on October 4, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANTHBOT (@anthbot_tech)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

As technology in robotics advances, some of us are fortunate to benefit from innovations that simplify our daily routines. Take the Roomba, for example—it’s a household favorite that takes care of vacuuming for us. And now, there’s a similar robot for mowing lawns, so you can kick back while it handles your yard work.

Designed by Hong Kong-based ANTHBOT and launched on Kickstarter, the Robot Lawnmower Genie is a wireless robot mower with tons of useful features. It’s equipped with a powerful brushless motor and a large cutting disc with blades spinning at 3,000 RPM, delivering a perfectly manicured lawn every time.

But it’s not just a cutting machine. The Genie can automatically create a map of your lawn, using built-in cameras that identify the precise boundaries of your space. It then creates the best route for trimming your grass using Adaptive Cruise Control. It can adapt to the lawn’s layout and growth patterns, and handles precise edge-cutting for clean borders. It can also easily tackle challenging terrain, even handling slopes as steep as 45 degrees.

The Genie is also designed to handle obstacles like twigs, branches, and leaves. When it encounters debris, the blade disc automatically lifts, allowing the robot to navigate smoothly without getting stuck. When it encounters larger obstacles like furniture, pets, or children, the Genie automatically adjusts its path to safely navigate around them.

This intelligent lawn mower is also smart enough to avoid cutting more than one-third of the grass blades at a time, which helps prevent nutrient loss, yellowing, weakening, and potential disease in your lawn. The Genie can even intelligently adjust mowing schedules tailored to your lawn’s size, seasonal changes, location, weather conditions, and time of day.

The Genie can easily be set up and controlled through a dedicated app, and it automatically returns to its docking station to recharge when it detects rain. The device is also equipped with 4G connectivity, allowing you to monitor its location in real-time.

With so many cool features, it’s no surprise that the ANTHBOT Genie Robot Mower campaign has raised a total funding of over $100,000 in just one hour. According to the campaign page, the team will be ready to start delivering Genies to backers in January 2025.

You can find out more and back the project yourself on Kickstarter.

The ANTHBOT Genie Robot Mower takes care of your yard work by mapping your outdoor space and adjusting to its layout and growth patterns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANTHBOT (@anthbot_tech)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANTHBOT (@anthbot_tech)

When it encounters obstacles like furniture, pets, or children, the Genie automatically adjusts its path to safely navigate around them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANTHBOT (@anthbot_tech)

ANTHBOT is currently running a campaign on Kickstarter and plans to start delivering Genies in January 2025.

ANTHBOT: Kickstarter | Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

All images via ANTHBOT.

Related Articles:

Self-Balancing Robotic Wheelchair Helps Give Visibility to Those With Disabilities

Mexico Sends Five Small Robots to Deep Space on Its First Ever Moon Mission

Student Designs 3D-Printed Robot Fish That Filters Microplastics From Water

Man Builds UFO-Shaped Jet Boat From Scratch and Drives It on a River

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Frightfully Fun Halloween Decorations You Can Only Find on Etsy
Man Builds UFO-Shaped Jet Boat From Scratch and Drives It on a River
Man Shows How To Become a Homeowner by Buying a Tiny Home for Under $20K on Amazon
Moo Deng the Popular Pygmy Hippo From Thailand Now Has Her Own Merch
Mesmerizing Fleet of 8,100 Drones Breaks World Record for Most Drones Flown at the Same Time
Stylish Film Map Features Hundreds of Clever References to Your Favorite Movies

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

RingConn Gen 2 Is a Next-Gen Smart Ring to Help You Keep Track of Your Health
Public Work Uses AI Tagging to Organize Over 100,000 Copyright-Free Images
20 Fall Craft Kits and Supplies for Autumn-Loving Little Ones
Star Wars Fan 3D-Prints Millennium Falcon Wireless Mouse
Viral AI-Generated “Gorilla Sofas” Are Now Being Made in Real Life
Friend: The AI Necklace That Could Redefine Friendship

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.