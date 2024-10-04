Smart Robot Lawnmower Tends to Your Yard at the Touch of a Button

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANTHBOT (@anthbot_tech)

As technology in robotics advances, some of us are fortunate to benefit from innovations that simplify our daily routines. Take the Roomba, for example—it’s a household favorite that takes care of vacuuming for us. And now, there’s a similar robot for mowing lawns, so you can kick back while it handles your yard work.

Designed by Hong Kong-based ANTHBOT and launched on Kickstarter, the Robot Lawnmower Genie is a wireless robot mower with tons of useful features. It’s equipped with a powerful brushless motor and a large cutting disc with blades spinning at 3,000 RPM, delivering a perfectly manicured lawn every time.

But it’s not just a cutting machine. The Genie can automatically create a map of your lawn, using built-in cameras that identify the precise boundaries of your space. It then creates the best route for trimming your grass using Adaptive Cruise Control. It can adapt to the lawn’s layout and growth patterns, and handles precise edge-cutting for clean borders. It can also easily tackle challenging terrain, even handling slopes as steep as 45 degrees.

The Genie is also designed to handle obstacles like twigs, branches, and leaves. When it encounters debris, the blade disc automatically lifts, allowing the robot to navigate smoothly without getting stuck. When it encounters larger obstacles like furniture, pets, or children, the Genie automatically adjusts its path to safely navigate around them.

This intelligent lawn mower is also smart enough to avoid cutting more than one-third of the grass blades at a time, which helps prevent nutrient loss, yellowing, weakening, and potential disease in your lawn. The Genie can even intelligently adjust mowing schedules tailored to your lawn’s size, seasonal changes, location, weather conditions, and time of day.

The Genie can easily be set up and controlled through a dedicated app, and it automatically returns to its docking station to recharge when it detects rain. The device is also equipped with 4G connectivity, allowing you to monitor its location in real-time.

With so many cool features, it’s no surprise that the ANTHBOT Genie Robot Mower campaign has raised a total funding of over $100,000 in just one hour. According to the campaign page, the team will be ready to start delivering Genies to backers in January 2025.

You can find out more and back the project yourself on Kickstarter.

The ANTHBOT Genie Robot Mower takes care of your yard work by mapping your outdoor space and adjusting to its layout and growth patterns.

When it encounters obstacles like furniture, pets, or children, the Genie automatically adjusts its path to safely navigate around them.

ANTHBOT is currently running a campaign on Kickstarter and plans to start delivering Genies in January 2025.

All images via ANTHBOT.

