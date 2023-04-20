Home / Technology

Photographer Admits His Award-Winning Photo Is AI-Generated and Rejects Prize

By Jessica Stewart on April 20, 2023
“Pseudomnesia | The Electrician” © Boris Eldagsen

“Pseudomnesia | The Electrician” (Photo: Boris Eldagsen)

When the Sony World Photography Awards announced the winners of the Open Competition in March, German photographer Boris Eldagsen was listed as the winner of the Creative Category. His image Pseudomnesia | The Electrician is a black and white portrait of two women from different generations. While Eldagsen was presented with his award at a ceremony in London in April, he's since declined the prize. Calling himself a “cheeky monkey,” Eldagsen had actually entered an AI-generated image into the contest.

Though he originally did so to spur open dialogue and a conversation about the acceptance of AI images in photography contests, it's spun into a much bigger story. At the heart of the situation are conflicting stories about how the Word Photography Organisation handled the disclosure and communication. Eldagsen maintains that he disclosed using AI to create the photo before his image was named winner of the category and that this information was purposely withheld from journalists.

When writing about winning photos from the contest, press publications are given a file with information about the image. On My Modern Met, we publish that information in full. Oftentimes, the information includes stories of how the work was created or the meaning behind the image. The statement provided with Eldagsen's “photo” simply read, “From the series Pseudomnesia,” with no mention of AI.

Eldagsen maintains that he pushed the organizers to state that his image was the result of AI and offered to have a public debate about the merits of AI in a photography contest. While they agreed to publish a Q&A with him about the topic on the official website, after 21 days without receiving questions, Eldagsen decided to decline the prize while onstage at the awards ceremony. He has published his exchange with the organizers on his website.

For their part, the World Photography Organisation issued the following statement: “As a medium photography has always been at the forefront: constantly adapting and evolving, it has a singular ability to transform itself and push boundaries. We are interested in photography as an art form, and within the Sony World Photography Awards we have our Creative categories in the Professional and Open Competitions which welcome photographers to experiment and explore the dynamism of the medium. With technological advancements, a wider audience of creators are engaging with lens-based work and we look forward to seeing how this can expand the reach and impact of photography.”

While Eldagsen certainly feels that there was a missed opportunity on the part of the World Photography Organisation, he hopes that the focus will return to the original matter at hand. How does AI imagery fit into the world of photography? Eldagsen, who started using AI generators after two decades of practicing photography, thinks that the solution is simple.

“Photo contests need to create a new category for AI photography,” he tells My Modern Met. “That's easy to do. And then, if you have photography competitions, in the end people need to prove that it's photography. There are RAW files and a multitude of technical possibilities to do that. Just look at the World Press Photo Award.”

While Eldagsen thought that the incident would make waves in the photography community, he was surprised about how much attention the story has received. “It just shows the impact and how important it is to find a new terminology to talk about the situation because in the past, especially in the photo community, everyone just seemed like startled rabbits looking at a fox. Now the debate is on, and I'm very happy about that.”

He says that he owes a debt of gratitude to other photographers who took the time to translate his interviews into other languages, which helped the news travel globally. To find solutions for how to handle future situations with AI, he's confident that the community can come together to find solutions. And in the meantime, his victory in the contest and subsequent refusal of the award has certainly put photography contests on notice that they cannot continue to turn a blind eye to AI image generators and the impact they are having on the world.

Boris Eldagsen: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Boris Eldagsen.

Related Articles:

AI-Generated Artwork Wins Contest and Sparks Fierce Online Debate

Art Trend of 2022: How AI Art Emerged and Polarized the Art World

Ordinary Photos of a House Party Are Actually an AI-Generated Event

Popular Instagram Photographer Confesses That His Work is AI-Generated

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Uses AI to Visualize a Clear Guitar Embedded With Flowers and People Want It IRL
Yeasts and Fungi Are Helping Create Delicious Animal-Free Dairy To Drink and Eat
Company Creates Meatball From the Cells of an Extinct Woolly Mammoth
Photo of Pope Francis Wearing a Stylish Puffer Jacket Is Actually an AI-Generated Image
Researchers Develop an “E-Fabric” That Generates Enough Power To Charge Your Phone
Remote Kissing Device Lets Users Smooch Anyone Over the Internet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Popular Instagram Photographer Confesses That His Work is AI-Generated
Microsoft’s Bing Chatbot Gets New Set of Rules After Bad Behavior
AI-Generated Art Personifies Countries as Different Women Across the Globe
Boston Dynamics’ Robot Shows off the Unexpected Way It Can Help Humans With Work
Noam Chomsky Says ChatGPT Is a Form of “High-Tech Plagiarism”
AI-Generated Art Imagines a Fabulous Fashion Show Featuring Only Senior Models

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.