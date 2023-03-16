22 Winners and Finalists of the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition

The World Photography Organisation has announced the category winners and shortlist of the Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition. These images were culled from over 200,000 photos that were submitted to the Open Competition. This part of the contest is open to all photographers—both professional and amateur—and is designed to reward the best single images of 2022.

The 10 categories, which include Motion, Street Photography, Landscape, and Travel, are devised to give photographers ample opportunity to share their creativity. Photographers from seven different countries took home the top slot, while up to 15 others were named as part of the shortlist for each category.

Standout imagery includes Zhenhuan Zhou's dynamic photograph of a cowgirl and her horse during a barrel racing competition, which topped the Motion category. The horse's hooves jut out into the foreground as it brakes sharply. It's a wonderful example of how movement can be conveyed in a still image.

Isabel Bielderman's crisp, minimalist photograph of a ski jump hovering above snow-covered trees in Finland demonstrates that even the shortlist contains powerful imagery. Her photograph was one of several placed on the Landscape category shortlist. The Dutch photographer's stunning photo, where the white snow pops against the cool color of the sky, is a creative take on traditional landscape photography.

We've looked over all the winning and shortlisted images from the Open Competition and curated a look at some of our favorites. Get your daily dose of stunning photography by scrolling down to take a look. And stay tuned for a future announcement about the Sony World Photography Awards overall winners in the Youth, Professional, and Open Competitions, which will take place in mid-April.

The Sony World Photography Awards announced the Open Competition category winners and shortlist.

The Open Competition honors outstanding single images from 2022.

Over 200,000 photographs were submitted to this year's Open Competition.

The overall winner will be announced in mid-April.

World Photography Organisation: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Sony World Photography Awards.

Related Articles :

Striking Single Image Winners from the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

Explore the Stunning Winning Images of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

Awe-Inspiring National Award Winners of the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Amazing 2021 National & Regional Awards Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards