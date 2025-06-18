Over 7,500 Images From 19th-Century LGBTQ+ Photographer Alice Austen Come Home

A prominent street photographer of the late 19th and early 20th centuries is seeing her archive come home. More than 7,500 original prints and negatives by Alice Austen are being transferred to her Staten Island home, now known as the Alice Austen House. This will give the structure a near-complete archive of her work.

Austen had donated the archive to the Staten Island Historical Society (now known as Historic Richmond Town) when she was evicted from her home in 1945. After 80 years of care, Historical Richmond Town has returned the work to its original home, where it will be welcomed with open arms.

Known for her street photography and her glimpse into the lives of women during the Victorian era, Austen is held in high regard. She was one of the first female photographers to work outside of a studio, hauling her heavy equipment to Manhattan, where she would photograph immigrant populations and the working class. Independently wealthy, she didn't rely on photography to support her, which gave her enormous freedom in her subjects.

That freedom is fortunate for viewers, as her work is a rare glimpse into Victorian America. However, her work is also deeply personal and serves as a beautiful documentation of the life she shared with Gertrude Tate. The women, who met in 1897, lived together for over 30 years in Austen's Victorian mansion, which is now the Alice Austen House. In 2017, the site was designated a National LGBT Historic Site, and the addition of the archive only enhances our understanding of their loving, long-term relationship.

To make the archive available to a wider public, Alice Austen House has announced plans to digitize it in its entirety, starting in late 2025.

“This transfer marks a pivotal moment—not only for our institution, but for the broader cultural landscape—at a time when LGBTQ+ communities face renewed threats of erasure,” shares Victoria Munro, executive director of the Alice Austen House. “Museums must lead in preserving and amplifying these vital legacies, and we are proud to do so.”

