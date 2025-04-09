50 Years of Jamel Shabazz’s Documentary Photography on Display in the Bronx

Photography has been a part of Jamel Shabazz‘s life since he was a teenager, and over time, this has led him to amass a dazzling collection of imagery. From early portraits of his junior high school classmates to his iconic street photography that crystalized the origins of hip-hop in New York, Shabazz has always used photography to immortalize his life. Now, an exhibition at the Bronx Documentary Center displays 50 years of those moments.

Seconds of My Life: Photographs from 1975-2025 is both a visual diary of Shabazz's life and a window into Black America across five decades. From street fashion to family bonds to the criminal justice system, Shabazz has documented it all. Seeing such a wide range of work in one place, one realizes how his storytelling abilities have only sharpened over time. His knack for capturing the moment, even with complete strangers, and creating engaging imagery has never waned.

“Photography has been my passport to meeting people, learning their stories, and sharing them with the world,” he shares.

Whether using his mom's Kodak Instamatic 126 camera to take pictures of friends or immortalizing a celebrity like Alicia Keys, Shabazz has always excelled at capturing powerful stories of identity, resilience, and community. Taken without judgment, his imagery gives equal treatment to people from all walks of life.

For Shabazz, the hope is that the exhibition will serve as inspiration for new generations, encouraging them to document their own lives just as he did. “What I want young people to see is the importance of photography and documentation… It's vital to record our legacy,” he said in an interview about the show.

Seconds of My Life: Photographs from 1975-2025 is on view until April 20, 2025.

Exhibition Information :

Jamel Shabazz

Seconds of My Life: Photographs from 1975-2025

February 28, 2025–April 20, 2025

Bronx Documentary Center Annex

364 151st St., Bronx, NY 10455

