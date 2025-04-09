Home / Photography / Street Photography

50 Years of Jamel Shabazz’s Documentary Photography on Display in the Bronx

By Jessica Stewart on April 9, 2025
Marching band in Brooklyn by Jamel Shabazz

“A Great Day in Brooklyn,” 2008.

Photography has been a part of Jamel Shabazz‘s life since he was a teenager, and over time, this has led him to amass a dazzling collection of imagery. From early portraits of his junior high school classmates to his iconic street photography that crystalized the origins of hip-hop in New York, Shabazz has always used photography to immortalize his life. Now, an exhibition at the Bronx Documentary Center displays 50 years of those moments.

Seconds of My Life: Photographs from 1975-2025 is both a visual diary of Shabazz's life and a window into Black America across five decades. From street fashion to family bonds to the criminal justice system, Shabazz has documented it all. Seeing such a wide range of work in one place, one realizes how his storytelling abilities have only sharpened over time. His knack for capturing the moment, even with complete strangers, and creating engaging imagery has never waned.

“Photography has been my passport to meeting people, learning their stories, and sharing them with the world,” he shares.

Whether using his mom's Kodak Instamatic 126 camera to take pictures of friends or immortalizing a celebrity like Alicia Keys, Shabazz has always excelled at capturing powerful stories of identity, resilience, and community. Taken without judgment, his imagery gives equal treatment to people from all walks of life.

For Shabazz, the hope is that the exhibition will serve as inspiration for new generations, encouraging them to document their own lives just as he did. “What I want young people to see is the importance of photography and documentation… It's vital to record our legacy,” he said in an interview about the show.

Seconds of My Life: Photographs from 1975-2025 is on view until April 20, 2025.

Jamel Shabazz is known for his incredible documentary photography taken across five decades.

Jamel Shabazz Street Photography

“A Time of Innocence,” Red Hook, Brooklyn, 1980.

Jamel Shabazz portrait of a girl in the West Village

“Untitled,” NYC, 1997.

Jamel Shabazz Street Photography

“The X-Men,” NYC, 1985.

From street fashion to family bonds to the criminal justice system, Shabazz has documented it all.

Jamel Shabazz Street Photography

“Best Friends,” Brooklyn, 1982.

Jamel Shabazz Street Photography

“Holding On,” Savannah, GA, 1995.

Jamel Shabazz Street Photography

“Church Ladies,” NYC, 2024.

Rikers Island Image from the 80s by Jamel Shabazz

Rickers Island, 1985

Seconds of My Life: Photographs from 1975-2025 is both a visual diary of Shabazz's life and a window into Black America.

Black man sitting on a stoop in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

“Black in America,” Crown Heights, Brooklyn, 2010.

Jamel Shabazz Street Photography

“Waiting,” Brownville, 2010

Alicia Keys portrait by Jamel Shabazz

“Alicia Keys,” NYC, 2018.

“Hope for a Better Tomorrow,” Coney Island, 2014.

Exhibition Information:
Jamel Shabazz
Seconds of My Life: Photographs from 1975-2025
February 28, 2025–April 20, 2025
Bronx Documentary Center Annex
364 151st St., Bronx, NY 10455

Jamel Shabazz: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jamel Shabazz.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
