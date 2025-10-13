Candid and Poetic Winners of the 2025 Pure Street Photography Awards

The power of street photography is spotlighted with a photo contest run by a female-led platform dedicated to authentic street photography. The Pure Street Photography Awards saw 1,160 submissions across 34 countries and five continents, with Germany’s Stefanie Waiblinger taking home the top prize. Her photo captures the joyous moment a woman threw her bridal bouquet, perfectly illustrating the idea of being in the right place at the right time.

All 147 winning and finalist photographs will be exhibited in Mumbai at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery, providing a showcase for excellence in street photography. “Street photography is the reminder that the world is worth looking at in all its layers and depth,” says Dimpy Bhalotia, co-founder of Pure Street Photography. “The Pure Street Photography Awards exist to keep that truth alive.”

Whether capturing a dive off a pier or noticing two symmetrical cows in the road, these photographers demonstrate all the best principles of street photography. Incredible light and dynamic compositions permeate each of the winning and finalist photographs, showing how keen observation skills elevate candid photography.

With winners from Germany, the United States, and China, the Pure Street Photography Awards show that incredible street photography can be found in every corner of the globe. Scroll down to see all the winners and a selection of our favorite finalists. If you are a street photographer interested in entering next year’s contest, the waitlist is now open on the official website.

