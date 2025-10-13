Home / Photography / Street Photography

Candid and Poetic Winners of the 2025 Pure Street Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on October 13, 2025
Street photography awards

“Who is Next” by Stefanie Waiblinger (Germany). Overall Winner

The power of street photography is spotlighted with a photo contest run by a female-led platform dedicated to authentic street photography. The Pure Street Photography Awards saw 1,160 submissions across 34 countries and five continents, with Germany’s Stefanie Waiblinger taking home the top prize. Her photo captures the joyous moment a woman threw her bridal bouquet, perfectly illustrating the idea of being in the right place at the right time.

All 147 winning and finalist photographs will be exhibited in Mumbai at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery, providing a showcase for excellence in street photography. “Street photography is the reminder that the world is worth looking at in all its layers and depth,” says Dimpy Bhalotia, co-founder of Pure Street Photography. “The Pure Street Photography Awards exist to keep that truth alive.”

Whether capturing a dive off a pier or noticing two symmetrical cows in the road, these photographers demonstrate all the best principles of street photography. Incredible light and dynamic compositions permeate each of the winning and finalist photographs, showing how keen observation skills elevate candid photography.

With winners from Germany, the United States, and China, the Pure Street Photography Awards show that incredible street photography can be found in every corner of the globe. Scroll down to see all the winners and a selection of our favorite finalists. If you are a street photographer interested in entering next year’s contest, the waitlist is now open on the official website.

The Pure Street Photography Awards saw 1,160 submissions across 34 countries and five continents.

Street photography awards

“Meeting in the Middle” by Tavs Cazerella (UK). First Place

Street photography awards

“Mirror” by Chris Yan (China). Second Place

Street photography awards

“Phantom of the Past” by Nicole Prum (Germany). Third Place

Silhouette of people diving

“Fooling Around” by Marko Buntic (Croatia)

Aerial view of crosswalks

“Hide and Seek” by Jaejoon Ha (South Korea)

Adults dressed in french fries costume

“Benchresting” by Gerd Bonse (Germany). Finalist

“Street photography is the reminder that the world is worth looking at in all its layers and depth.”

Street photography awards

“The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” by Eric Davidove (USA). Finalist

Street photography in Italy

“The Sacred Collective” by Jepin Krishna (India). Finalist

Kid lying on the street

“Rise and Shine” by Jelisa Peterson (USA). Finalist

Kid playing in a fountain

“Redemption” by Danielle L Goldstein (USA). Finalist

Kids on the street

“A Twin Gaze at the Pas” by Mariana Basurto (USA). Finalist

Kids in a car in Sicily

“Sicilian Kids” by Marco Cajazzo (Italy). Finalist

Street photography awards

“Desdemona” by Gavin Libotte (Australia). Finalist

Dogs poking head through bars of windows

“Puebla” by Nicola Balestrazzi (Italy). Finalist

Pure Street Photography: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pure Street Photography.

