Home / Photography / Street Photography

Photographer Captures Diverse Range of Cyclists Who Cross the Williamsburg Bridge Every Day

By Regina Sienra on June 19, 2025

Three cyclists on their bike as they cross the Williamsburg Bridge in NYC

The Williamsburg Bridge is one of the main arteries of New York City, connecting Manhattan and Brooklyn. According to the city government, in 2022, an average of 92,000 vehicles, 4,000 pedestrians, and 7,000 cyclists traveled over the Williamsburg Bridge every day. Photographer Adam DiCarlo has set his sights on the latter, capturing the myriad of commuters who cross the Williamsburg Bridge.

DiCarlo, who is a freelance photographer and videographer, got the idea to take candid images of New York's cyclists after being hospitalized a year and a half ago. Determined to engage more both with people and the city, he took a test photo one day as he crossed the Williamsburg Bridge onto the Manhattan side.

“Seeing the potential for a frame that shows the essence of both the city and its people,” he explains to My Modern Met, “I started waking up at 6 a.m. often and heading to the bridge to capture the morning light as it rises behind the early morning commuters.”

DiCarlo's images, which he shares on his @ridersnyc Instagram account, show the thousands of stories that make up New York and keep the bridge active. There are commuters on their way to the office, delivery workers, experienced cyclists with top-of-the-line gear, and people on leisurely rides. There are personal vehicles and Citi bikes; helmets and unprotected heads; outfits for all the seasons; people of all ages and all walks of life.

To take these photographs, DiCarlo sets up shop on the Manhattan side of the Williamsburg bridge, “facing east—back over the bridge,” he explains. The photographer is aided by a narrow concrete ramp, which forces cyclists to go single-file between the two concrete pillars that frame each photo.

The reactions to having a portrait taken by DiCarlo have been as diverse as the riders themselves. “Mostly surprised happiness with some middle fingers and a couple curses thrown in occasionally,” the photographer says. “Lots of smiles and nods and the occasional high speed high five. It feels like a little boost of energy in the morning and seemingly for others too. Something to look forward to I would hope.”

For DiCarlo, the best part of this project is acknowledging those that make up New York City but are unseen by most. “Whether it be small details in the items someone carries on them or others or whole individuals that are often overlooked like messengers and delivery people.”

DiCarlo says that an exhibition and book launch around this project are currently in the works, adding that he plans to show some photographs and a short film at a space on the Lower East Side. To stay up to date with him and the Williamsburg Bridge riders, you can follow Adam DiCarlo on Instagram.

Photographer Adam DiCarlo captures the myriad of commuters who cross the Williamsburg Bridge every day.

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

“Seeing the potential for a frame that shows the essence of both the city and its people, I started waking up at 6 a.m. often and heading to the bridge to capture the morning light as it rises behind the early morning commuters.”

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

DiCarlo's images show the thousands of faces, each with its own story, that make up New York and keep the bridge alive.

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

There are commuters on their way to the office, delivery workers, experienced cyclists with top-of-the-line gear, and people on leisurely rides; this includes people of all ages and from all walks of life.

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

To take these photographs, DiCarlo sets up shop on the Manhattan side of the Williamsburg bridge, “facing east—back over the bridge,” he explains.

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

The photographer is aided by a narrow concrete ramp, which forces cyclists to go single-file between the two concrete pillars that frame each photo.

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

For DiCarlo, the best part of this project is acknowledging those that make up New York City but are unseen by most.

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

“It feels like a little boost of energy in the morning and seemingly for others too. Something to look forward to I would hope.”

A cyclist crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NY

Adam DiCarlo: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Adam DiCarlo. Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

Related Articles:

Exquisite Street Photography Celebrates the Different Moods of New York City at Night [Interview]

Young Photographer Explores the Individual Stories of Queer Communities in New York City [Interview]

Six Decades of Elliott Erwitt’s Iconic New York Street Photography

Photographer Spent Eight Years Capturing Life on the Gritty New York Subway in the 1970s and 1980s

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Over 7,500 Images From 19th-Century LGBTQ+ Photographer Alice Austen Come Home
“Hyperlong Exposure” Photos Poetically Weave the Past and Present Together
See What 1970s New York’s Pulsating Nightlife Looked Like in New Exhibition
Exquisite Street Photography Celebrates the Different Moods of New York City at Night [Interview]
50 Years of Jamel Shabazz’s Documentary Photography on Display in the Bronx
Intimate Photographs Explore the Rebellious Japanese Rockabilly Subculture [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Gives the World a Rare Glimpse of Life in North Korea [Interview]
African Street Style and Global Subcultures Celebrated in Retrospective Photography Exhibition
Six Decades of Elliott Erwitt’s Iconic New York Street Photography
Ernest Cole’s Lost American Photos From the 1960s and 1970s Published for the First Time
Vivian Maier’s Street Photography Coming to New York for Comprehensive Exhibition
50 Years of Meryl Meisler’s Iconic New York Nightlife Photography on Display

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.