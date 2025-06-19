Photographer Captures Diverse Range of Cyclists Who Cross the Williamsburg Bridge Every Day

The Williamsburg Bridge is one of the main arteries of New York City, connecting Manhattan and Brooklyn. According to the city government, in 2022, an average of 92,000 vehicles, 4,000 pedestrians, and 7,000 cyclists traveled over the Williamsburg Bridge every day. Photographer Adam DiCarlo has set his sights on the latter, capturing the myriad of commuters who cross the Williamsburg Bridge.

DiCarlo, who is a freelance photographer and videographer, got the idea to take candid images of New York's cyclists after being hospitalized a year and a half ago. Determined to engage more both with people and the city, he took a test photo one day as he crossed the Williamsburg Bridge onto the Manhattan side.

“Seeing the potential for a frame that shows the essence of both the city and its people,” he explains to My Modern Met, “I started waking up at 6 a.m. often and heading to the bridge to capture the morning light as it rises behind the early morning commuters.”

DiCarlo's images, which he shares on his @ridersnyc Instagram account, show the thousands of stories that make up New York and keep the bridge active. There are commuters on their way to the office, delivery workers, experienced cyclists with top-of-the-line gear, and people on leisurely rides. There are personal vehicles and Citi bikes; helmets and unprotected heads; outfits for all the seasons; people of all ages and all walks of life.

To take these photographs, DiCarlo sets up shop on the Manhattan side of the Williamsburg bridge, “facing east—back over the bridge,” he explains. The photographer is aided by a narrow concrete ramp, which forces cyclists to go single-file between the two concrete pillars that frame each photo.

The reactions to having a portrait taken by DiCarlo have been as diverse as the riders themselves. “Mostly surprised happiness with some middle fingers and a couple curses thrown in occasionally,” the photographer says. “Lots of smiles and nods and the occasional high speed high five. It feels like a little boost of energy in the morning and seemingly for others too. Something to look forward to I would hope.”

For DiCarlo, the best part of this project is acknowledging those that make up New York City but are unseen by most. “Whether it be small details in the items someone carries on them or others or whole individuals that are often overlooked like messengers and delivery people.”

DiCarlo says that an exhibition and book launch around this project are currently in the works, adding that he plans to show some photographs and a short film at a space on the Lower East Side. To stay up to date with him and the Williamsburg Bridge riders, you can follow Adam DiCarlo on Instagram.

