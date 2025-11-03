Home / Photography / Street Photography

Photographer Spent Five Years Capturing the Surprising Ways His Community Used a Ping-Pong Table

By Emma Taggart on November 3, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by folders (@folders)

Public spaces rarely behave the way their designers imagined. In cities, people carve new paths, claim unlikely meeting spots, and reshape the built environment to match their routines. In his TTP (Tischtennisplatte) series, photographer Hayahisa Tomiyasu captures this beautifully, documenting a Leipzig community that turned a public ping-pong table into a multi-purpose object.

Tomiyasu created the series when he was studying photography at the Academy of Visual Arts in Leipzig. He was initially trying to capture a local fox he spotted once, but the series slowly evolved into something unexpected. Tomiyasu recalled the moment he saw the fox, saying, “He stopped right before passing the ping pong table and lifted its head to look at it. Then he went on and left the field.” The patient photographer waited for the animal to return, but it never did, so he started observing the ping-pong table where the fox once visited.

Tomiyasu spent the next five years watching and photographing the ping-pong table from the window of his old student apartment, capturing the daily life of his neighbors. Through changing seasons, he saw it become a playground, a picnic spot, a gym bench, a sunbed, and just about anything imaginable, except a place to play ping-pong. His TTP series brilliantly reveals the unexpected versatility of a ping-pong table and the dynamic social behaviors of the community that surrounds it.

TTP has been exhibited in London and Tokyo, and it’s currently on view as part of the Dynamic Spaces exhibition at GfZK Leipzig. If you can’t make it to Germany, the photo series has also been published as a book, allowing you to flip through the collection at home.

In his TTP series, photographer Hayahisa Tomiyasu captures how a community in Leipzig turn a ping-pong table into a multi-purpose object.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MACK (@mack_publishing)

Over five years, he saw it become a playground, a picnic spot, a gym bench, a sunbed, and everything imaginable, except a place to play ping-pong.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pink Lemonade (@the.pinklemonade)

The series brilliantly reveals the unexpected versatility of a ping-pong table and the dynamic social behaviors of the community that surrounds it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GfZK Leipzig (@gfzk.leipzig)

Hayahisa Tomiyasu: Website | Instagram

Source: Hayahisa Tomiyasu spent four years photographing one ping pong table from his window

Related Articles:

24 Designers Reimagine How Walls Can Shape Public Space at the 2025 Seoul Biennale

Mirror Labryinth, Twisted Park Benches and Disappearing Rooms of Water at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Smart Ping Pong Table Brings Arcade Fun to a Classic Game of Table Tennis

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Illuminating Essence of New York City in the 1980s Captured in Vintage Color Photos
Candid and Poetic Winners of the 2025 Pure Street Photography Awards
‘Humans of New York’ Takes Over Grand Central in Vibrant Celebration of Community
Photographer Shares His Images of 1970s New York For the First Time [Interview]
Photographers Visualize the Meaning of “Joy” in Group Exhibition
Photographer Captures Diverse Range of Cyclists Who Cross the Williamsburg Bridge Every Day

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Over 7,500 Images From 19th-Century LGBTQ+ Photographer Alice Austen Come Home
“Hyperlong Exposure” Photos Poetically Weave the Past and Present Together
See What 1970s New York’s Pulsating Nightlife Looked Like in New Exhibition
Exquisite Street Photography Celebrates the Different Moods of New York City at Night [Interview]
50 Years of Jamel Shabazz’s Documentary Photography on Display in the Bronx
Intimate Photographs Explore the Rebellious Japanese Rockabilly Subculture [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.