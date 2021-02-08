Home / Entertainment / Music

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Super Bowl Halftime Show During a Rainstorm Is Still One of the Greatest

By Arnesia Young on February 8, 2021

The halftime show has become one of the most anticipated traditions of the annual NFL Super Bowl championship, often gaining more total views than the actual game itself. Over the years of amazing performances by top artists like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and more, it is still incredibly hard to beat the late iconic musician Prince’s 2007 performance at the Super Bowl XLI in Miami, Florida. That night, the artist put on an exhilarating 12-minute halftime show—culminating in the electrifying performance of his hit song “Purple Rain” under the pouring rain of a relentless South Florida downpour.

A rainstorm of that magnitude was uncharacteristic for that time of year in Miami, and up to that point, there hadn’t been a Super Bowl game or halftime show played in the rain. But rather than be deterred at the thought of doing a live show of that scale in the middle of inclement weather, Prince reportedly asked the show’s producers, “Can you make it rain harder?” In the end, he made it seem as if Mother Nature was bringing down the rain as a special effect just for him, not missing a beat with his intoxicating flair for showmanship.

His setlist comprised a lineup of his own original hits as well as covers of other iconic songs, including “We Will Rock You,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Baby I’m a Star,” “Proud Mary,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Best of You,” and “Purple Rain.” Scroll down to see videos of Prince’s incredible live performance.

Prince's 2007 Super Bowl halftime show performance still ranks as one of the best in the game's history.

Watch him perform his hit song “Purple Rain” in the pouring rain.

Watch this video for Prince's full halftime show.

