Mom Creates Handmade Crayons to Celebrate the Beauty of All Skin Tones

Everyone deserves to be represented in art. Furthermore, everyone deserves to be able to depict themselves in art. While painters and creators excel at mixing colors with professional supplies, kids shouldn't have to make do with the one bright pink and one brown crayon in the basic 16-count box. Although brands like Crayola have put in the effort to make skin-colored pigments more accessible to everyone, there's something special about an artisanal approach from someone who has had to deal with the lack of representation in art supplies firsthand. Sabine Joseph, a stay-at-home mom, had issues finding a beeswax crayon that her daughter could use to depict her grandmother's skin color. This inspired her to launch All of Us Art to offer handmade beeswax crayons that celebrate diversity.

The All of Us Art beeswax crayons come in sets of eight shades. They are hand-poured at Joseph's studio in Brooklyn and made with sustainably sourced beeswax, plant wax, and earth pigments. These skin color crayons are also soy wax and paraffin-free with no chemical fillers.

What began with a simple set of crayons made in her kitchen became a photo on her personal Instagram flooded with comments from people who wanted their own. One day, she decided to sell a single set on Etsy. The increasing popularity of her sustainable beeswax crayons and the warm reception they had drove her to develop an actual line. The All of Us crayons were even named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2021—barely a year and a half after the company was created.

For the product to be accessible to artists of all ages, All of Us Art skin color crayons come in three shapes: blocks, rounds, and triangles. Both the blocks and the rounds are suitable for little hands. The triangles have a more professional edge to them, as they come unwrapped for people to easily use the tip for fine details. The shape is also packed in a metal tin for creators on the go.

“Even though I never intended to start a crayon brand, I wouldn't trade this job for the world. Making sure every one of our children understands that they are perfect—just as they are, is what I have been put on this Earth to do,” Joseph writes on the All of Us Art website. After the success of these first products, the company hopes to expand to other skin tone art supplies.

“I hope these crayons can plant seeds of kindness, acceptance and unity—and most of all, friendships,” says Joseph. “Even if the friendships are just on a piece of paper. Because, I promise you, from the bottom of my heart—it matters.” You can buy All of Us Art crayons on the company's website or at The Container Store chains across the country.

All of Us Art is an art supply company that celebrates diversity through its artisanal sets of eight skin-tone beeswax crayons.

For its product to be accessible to artists of all ages, All of Us Art skin color crayons come in three shapes: blocks, rounds, and triangles.

They are hand-poured at Joseph's studio in Brooklyn and made with sustainably sourced beeswax, plant wax, and earth pigments.

All of Us Art: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by All of Us Art

Related Articles:

Wooden Table Has a Rainbow River of Melted Crayons Flowing Through It

20 Fantastic Art Prints From Black Artists on Etsy To Liven Up Your Space

Smithsonian’s Design Museum Lets You Search Its 200,000+ Collection by Crayon Color

First New Blue Pigment in Over 200 Years is Being Made into a Crayon