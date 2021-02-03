20 Fantastic Art Prints From Black Artists on Etsy To Liven Up Your Space

If you’re looking for something to spruce up your space, art prints are an effortless way to add some personality to your walls. Though not everyone can afford an original painting, prints make having art in your home more accessible and also supports working artists in the process. Now is as great a time as any to support independent Black artists, and Etsy is one of the best places to find unique art and many other one-of-a-kind items by Black creatives and makers.
The website has made an increased effort in recent months to highlight Black-owned Etsy shops, and there are quite a few to choose from—including shops featuring the work of Black artists. Whether you’d rather display whimsical illustrations or something more minimal, there’s art to match every style and decor. And here at My Modern Met, we’ve got you covered with just a few of our favorites.
The art prints we’ve chosen by Black artists on Etsy will add a dash of character and personality to any space. And be sure to have a look at some of the artists’ other items in their shops as well because you’re sure to find even more to love!
Scroll down to see some amazing art prints by Black artists on Etsy!
Pink Kenyan Hill Printable Artwork
Together
Set of 4 Mini Art Prints
Reflection
Female Line Art
Venus Art Print
Delicately Rooted (pt 3) Limited Edition Print
Black Culture Art Print
Wall Art for Women Canvas Print
Grellow Black Woman Illustration
Sunshine Friends
Bookworm Illustration
Blue Phoenix Woman Art Print
90's Black Power Puff Wall Art Print
Black Beauty
Blossoming Collage Art Print
On Our Way to Ballet Class
Jump Rope
Martin Luther King Limited Edition Print
Exploration
