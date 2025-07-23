Home / Science / Health

New Study Reveals the “Sweet Spot” of Steps You Need To Take Every Day To Stay Healthy

By Regina Sienra on July 23, 2025
Feet of group of walking on beach

Photo: michaeljung/Depositphotos

Over the last few years, walking 10,000 steps a day has become a popular goal among those aiming for a fit lifestyle. But while this target looks cool on fitness trackers and it’s certainly something to brag about when achieved, there’s reportedly no scientific basis to it. Instead, researchers have looked up the number of steps you really need to keep yourself healthy. And surprisingly, it’s less than previously thought.

A team of scientists from Yale University School of Medicine and Central South University recently published a study where they seemed to have found this sweet spot for walking. Looking at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2005–2006, they found that health risks were significantly reduced with step counts at 8,250 steps a day, while 9,700 steps are the ideal amount for those with cardiovascular conditions.

While this offers a fixed goal, the researchers add that doing moderate physical activity is helpful, regardless of the amount. “Increasing daily step count is associated with reduced all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in hypertensive individuals, with optimal benefits observed below 8,250 and 9,700 daily steps, respectively,” they write. “Moderate levels of physical activity provide substantial health benefits, highlighting the importance of setting realistic and attainable activity goals for hypertensive populations.”

This is in line with the findings from a study in Jama International Medicine in 2022. Back then, researchers discovered that the more you walk, the lower your risk of cancer and other conditions. But while those who walk 10,000 steps have a lower risk of cancer than those who take 8,000 and a lower risk than those who take 6,000, the benefits plateau after the 10,000 mark—so there’s really no reason to push it, especially if you struggle to make it that far.

What’s more, walking is not only great for your body, but also for your mental health. A study published in late 2024 found that people who walked more every day were less likely to report symptoms of depression or be diagnosed with this condition than those who don’t walk as much. And while you’re at it, if you have the chance to do it in nature rather than a gym or an urban setting, the benefits are even higher. So put on your walking shoes, and get going!

Sources: Associations of daily step count with all-cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality in hypertensive US adults: a cohort study from NHANES 2005–2006; A major new scientific study says walking exactly 8,250 steps a day greatly boosts your health; Is Walking 10,000 Steps a Day a Myth? Here’s What Experts Say; Study Reveals How Many Steps You Should Walk a Day To Stay Healthy; Getting your steps in can reduce depression, research finds; Study Says Walking in Nature Can Reduce Negative Feelings Among Those With Depression

Related Articles:

4 Practices You Can Start Now for a Happier and More Connected Life When You’re Older

Study Finds Coffee Consumption Linked To Healthy Aging in Women

Study Reveals That Exercise Can Be “Better Than a Drug” in Cancer Recovery

Study Suggests Nighttime Cuddling May Help Couples Decrease Stress

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Relationship Psychologist Recommends Saying These 7 Phrases to Your Partner to Help Deepen Your Love
4 Practices You Can Start Now for a Happier and More Connected Life When You’re Older
Study Finds Coffee Consumption Linked To Healthy Aging in Women
Study Reveals That Exercise Can Be “Better Than a Drug” in Cancer Recovery
Study Suggests Nighttime Cuddling May Help Couples Decrease Stress
Japanese Researchers Will Start Clinical Trials for Artificial Blood Compatible With All Blood Types

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Microbiologist Settles Debate on Whether You Should Shower in the Morning or at Night
Scientists From UCLA May Have Discovered a Cure for Hair Loss
Orchestra Conductor Undergoes Groundbreaking Brain Surgery To Treat Parkinson’s Tremors
How Long Does It Take to Form a Habit? Research Says Longer Than You May Think
Over 90% of Schools in England Have Banned Mobile Phone Use
Paralyzed Man Is Able To Stand on His Own Again Thanks to Breakthrough Stem Cell Trials

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.