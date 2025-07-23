New Study Reveals the “Sweet Spot” of Steps You Need To Take Every Day To Stay Healthy

Over the last few years, walking 10,000 steps a day has become a popular goal among those aiming for a fit lifestyle. But while this target looks cool on fitness trackers and it’s certainly something to brag about when achieved, there’s reportedly no scientific basis to it. Instead, researchers have looked up the number of steps you really need to keep yourself healthy. And surprisingly, it’s less than previously thought.

A team of scientists from Yale University School of Medicine and Central South University recently published a study where they seemed to have found this sweet spot for walking. Looking at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2005–2006, they found that health risks were significantly reduced with step counts at 8,250 steps a day, while 9,700 steps are the ideal amount for those with cardiovascular conditions.

While this offers a fixed goal, the researchers add that doing moderate physical activity is helpful, regardless of the amount. “Increasing daily step count is associated with reduced all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in hypertensive individuals, with optimal benefits observed below 8,250 and 9,700 daily steps, respectively,” they write. “Moderate levels of physical activity provide substantial health benefits, highlighting the importance of setting realistic and attainable activity goals for hypertensive populations.”

This is in line with the findings from a study in Jama International Medicine in 2022. Back then, researchers discovered that the more you walk, the lower your risk of cancer and other conditions. But while those who walk 10,000 steps have a lower risk of cancer than those who take 8,000 and a lower risk than those who take 6,000, the benefits plateau after the 10,000 mark—so there’s really no reason to push it, especially if you struggle to make it that far.

What’s more, walking is not only great for your body, but also for your mental health. A study published in late 2024 found that people who walked more every day were less likely to report symptoms of depression or be diagnosed with this condition than those who don’t walk as much. And while you’re at it, if you have the chance to do it in nature rather than a gym or an urban setting, the benefits are even higher. So put on your walking shoes, and get going!

