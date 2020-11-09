Kamala Harris’ Groundbreaking Vice Presidential Win Inspires Outpouring of Emotions

As major news outlets began calling the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election in favor of Joe Biden, attention turned to the history-making aspect of his win. Entering the White House with Biden is Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a lawyer and senator with impressive credentials. But what also makes Kamala Harris so special to millions across the United States and around the world is her glass-ceiling-shattering ascent to the White House.

When Biden takes office in January, Kamala Harris will become the first female, first Black person, and first Asian American to hold the title of Vice President. And, she'll be the highest-ranking female elected official in American history. When Harris took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware with Biden to give their acceptance speeches, she acknowledged the importance of the moment. “But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” she stated.

As the daughter of immigrants, Harris is of Tamil Indian and Afro-Jamaican origins. Her representation as a multiracial American is being celebrated for showing the diversity that exists and thrives in the United States. But this is not the first time that Harris has broken barriers. She's been the “first” in many roles, including the first female attorney general of California and the first Indian American member of the Senate.

Across social media, artists are creating tributes to Harris and on Twitter, people are expressing just how much her win means to them. By helping change the way we see politicians, and who we believe is fit for the role, Harris is empowering people to understand that they too can fit in and fight for what they believe. No matter one's political beliefs, there's no denying that Harris' place at the table is a positive step toward inclusivity in what used to be considered territory for White men only.

Across Twitter, people are celebrating the vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.

My daughter will never remember a time when there wasn't women holding one of the highest offices in the land 😭💙 not to mention the diverse genders, religions, ethnicities, etc. that are showing up more and more in congress. We're not done yet, but today we celebrate. — Jordan (@mrsJP17) November 7, 2020

And now I get to show my daughter someone who looks like her as the Vice President of these beautiful United States! She will know what’s possible if she puts her mind to it. So proud to have @KamalaHarris as our next VP!! #KamalaHarrisVP pic.twitter.com/rllJjeRSW1 — Michelle Vierra (@the_mvierra) November 7, 2020

Politics aside, it was wonderful to watch my 10 yr old daughter learn that the next VP of the USA will be a woman. Her face lit up. — Daniel Bunn (@DanielBunnJr) November 8, 2020

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 showing my daughter that our elected VP is a BLACK WOMEN is more than I could ever imagine! #proudday https://t.co/V34QyHNwLv — G$ (@cococurevibes) November 7, 2020

The fact that I didn’t even know a woman could run for President/VP until I was in 7th grade and now I’m watching a beautiful Woman Of Color give her inauguration speech I am emotional — _ (@mrsmeeseeks99) November 8, 2020

Harris is the first female, first Black, and first Asian American elected to the office of vice-president.

Must be feeling pretty breezy in the White House after three glass ceilings smashed at once. 👏👏👏🎉🎉🎉 #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/2lEWE8cutr — Camilla Duggan (@camillajduggan) November 9, 2020

Women of colour have been disrespected, ignored, abused for generations. As a mother & woman of Caribbean & Indian heritage its hard to articulate the joy I feel witnessing history being made in the achievements of #KamalaHarris and this strange new emotion in 2020: hope. pic.twitter.com/hvp5imbAua — Susan Cole-Haley (@susancolehaley) November 8, 2020

My father told me when I was a little girl that women can't be leaders. I hope he's squirming right now. #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/vrPAUtSgo8 — Lizzie Rose (@Lizeriz) November 8, 2020

These powerful artistic tributes show the impact of Harris' victory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bria Goeller (@briagoeller) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:11am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkolas Smith (@nikkolas_smith) on Nov 8, 2020 at 1:33pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Paisley (@ellie.paisley) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prasad Bhat (Graphicurry) (@prasadbhatart) on Nov 9, 2020 at 2:58am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IV. (@ivormerlyknownas) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:39am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadja König – Illustration (@stiftscherepapier) on Nov 9, 2020 at 2:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 一般社団法人 Voice Up Japan (@voiceupjapan) on Nov 8, 2020 at 3:55pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny (@destinydarcel) on Nov 8, 2020 at 7:53am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Willett | Illustrator ✐♡✎ (@catxwillett) on Nov 8, 2020 at 5:55pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Prouvost (@claire.prouvost) on Nov 7, 2020 at 2:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Ivone (@melissaivone) on Nov 8, 2020 at 6:50pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ ᴋᴀᴛɪᴇ ʀᴏʙᴇʀᴛ ♡ (@ladiekatieart) on Nov 8, 2020 at 12:26pm PST