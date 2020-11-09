Home / Inspiring

Kamala Harris’ Groundbreaking Vice Presidential Win Inspires Outpouring of Emotions

By Jessica Stewart on November 9, 2020
Kamala Harris Vice President Win

Photo: Stock Photos from Nuno21/Shutterstock

As major news outlets began calling the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election in favor of Joe Biden, attention turned to the history-making aspect of his win. Entering the White House with Biden is Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a lawyer and senator with impressive credentials. But what also makes Kamala Harris so special to millions across the United States and around the world is her glass-ceiling-shattering ascent to the White House.

When Biden takes office in January, Kamala Harris will become the first female, first Black person, and first Asian American to hold the title of Vice President. And, she'll be the highest-ranking female elected official in American history. When Harris took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware with Biden to give their acceptance speeches, she acknowledged the importance of the moment. “But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” she stated.

As the daughter of immigrants, Harris is of Tamil Indian and Afro-Jamaican origins. Her representation as a multiracial American is being celebrated for showing the diversity that exists and thrives in the United States. But this is not the first time that Harris has broken barriers. She's been the “first” in many roles, including the first female attorney general of California and the first Indian American member of the Senate.

Across social media, artists are creating tributes to Harris and on Twitter, people are expressing just how much her win means to them. By helping change the way we see politicians, and who we believe is fit for the role, Harris is empowering people to understand that they too can fit in and fight for what they believe. No matter one's political beliefs, there's no denying that Harris' place at the table is a positive step toward inclusivity in what used to be considered territory for White men only.

Across Twitter, people are celebrating the vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.

Harris is the first female, first Black, and first Asian American elected to the office of vice-president.

These powerful artistic tributes show the impact of Harris' victory.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bria Goeller (@briagoeller) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikkolas Smith (@nikkolas_smith) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellie Paisley (@ellie.paisley) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prasad Bhat (Graphicurry) (@prasadbhatart) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IV. (@ivormerlyknownas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadja König – Illustration (@stiftscherepapier) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 一般社団法人 Voice Up Japan (@voiceupjapan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Destiny (@destinydarcel) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cat Willett | Illustrator ✐♡✎ (@catxwillett) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Claire Prouvost (@claire.prouvost) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melissa Ivone (@melissaivone) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♡ ᴋᴀᴛɪᴇ ʀᴏʙᴇʀᴛ ♡ (@ladiekatieart) on

Related Articles:

How Are Votes Counted in the United States?

Two Women Are Awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the First Time in History

Quilted Portraits Honor the Stories of Black Men and Women Who Are Forgotten by History

People Turn “Nevertheless, She Persisted” into Mantra for Celebrating Strong Women

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP Alex Trebek: Fans React To the Loss of the Legendary ‘Jeopardy!’ Host With Art
How Are Votes Counted in the United States?
Giant Whale Sculpture Stops Derailed Metro Car From Plunging Into Water
Japanese University Awards the First Ninja Studies Degree in New Program
TIME Magazine Replaces Its Cover Logo for the First Time Ever With One Word: VOTE
14-Year-Old Wins America’s Top Young Scientist for Discovering Molecule to Battle COVID-19

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Two Women Are Awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the First Time in History
My Modern Met Launches the Top Artist Podcast
Inspiring Story of Husband and Wife Wildlife Photographers Who Beat the Odds
By 2035, Gas-Powered Cars Will No Longer Be Sold in California
My Modern Met Reader Survey: Enter to Win a Gift Card for My Modern Met Store
Parents Are Sharing Photos of Their Daughters Dressed as Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Honor Her Legacy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.