Home / Design / Creative Products

Artist Combines Her Love of Bees and Seas Through Beautiful “Honeycomb Ceramics”

By Arnesia Young on February 8, 2021
Honeycomb Ceramic Pottery by Amy Gentry

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Clay is a very versatile medium with no end to its creative possibilities. That is just one of its many draws for self-taught potter Amy Gentry. Based out of Virginia, the artist started to develop her craft in 1989 when she acquired a slip casting business in order to make ends meet as she simultaneously pursued an equestrian career. Eventually, pottery won over her interest entirely and became her main pursuit and source of income. In the artist’s own words, she had discovered her “calling.”

Gentry’s most recent line of work—her Bee to Sea collection—combines beautiful bright blues and dusky golds with imprinted honeycomb textures. The lovely and whimsical result is a unique array of functional ceramic pottery that highlights the artist’s love for the beauty of nature and the places she’s called home.

“The Bee to Sea collection was born out of the collision of two places I've lived and operated my studio,” Gentry tells My Modern Met. “While I currently reside in the countryside of Charlottesville, Virginia, I called the Outer Banks in North Carolina my home for many years. My love for the textures and colors of both places created the idea to combine the boundless blues of the ocean with the warm hues of the countryside as a way to invite others into the two places I love through my work.”

Gentry’s “fun and functional” honeycomb ceramics are currently available for purchase on Etsy. You can also follow the artist on Facebook to see even more of her work.

Self-taught potter Amy Gentry created a collection of honeycomb ceramic pottery called Bee to Sea.

Honeycomb Ceramic Pottery by Amy GentryHoneycomb Ceramic Pottery by Amy GentryHoneycomb Ceramic Pottery by Amy GentryHoneycomb Ceramic Pottery by Amy Gentry

These “fun and functional” pieces combine her love for the two places she's called home in North Carolina and Virginia.

Honeycomb Ceramic Pottery by Amy GentryHoneycomb Ceramic Pottery by Amy GentryHoneycomb Ceramic Pottery by Amy GentryHoneycomb Ceramic Pottery by Amy Gentry

Amy Gentry: Facebook | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Amy Gentry.

Related Articles:

Ceramicist Carves into Pottery to Reveal Unexpected Layers of Color Underneath

This Non-Profit Ceramics Studio Is Empowering Previously Incarcerated Individuals [Interview]

Surreal Sculptures of Contorted Clay Faces Reinterpret Reality

Kintsugi: The Centuries-Old Art of Repairing Broken Pottery with Gold

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Valentine’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
20 Fantastic Art Prints From Black Artists on Etsy To Liven Up Your Space
These Resin and Wood Cheese Boards Have Realistic Seascapes on Their Surfaces
24 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Lovable Little Ones in Your Life
10 Tools You’ll Need To Outfit a Home Bar and Sip Tasty Cocktails on Your Couch
Create a Work of Art When You Complete This Beautiful Gold Foil Jigsaw Puzzle

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 Thoughtful and Romantic Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
“Inauguration Bernie” Meme Is Now Available as a Sweatshirt and a Crochet Doll Pattern
24 Romantic Gifts to Show Your Long-Distance Love Your Affection
38 Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life
This Self-Heating Lunch Box Makes It Easy To Have a Hot Lunch on the Go
25 DIY Kits to Help You Send a Heartfelt Message This Valentine’s Day

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.