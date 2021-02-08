Artist Combines Her Love of Bees and Seas Through Beautiful “Honeycomb Ceramics”

Clay is a very versatile medium with no end to its creative possibilities. That is just one of its many draws for self-taught potter Amy Gentry. Based out of Virginia, the artist started to develop her craft in 1989 when she acquired a slip casting business in order to make ends meet as she simultaneously pursued an equestrian career. Eventually, pottery won over her interest entirely and became her main pursuit and source of income. In the artist’s own words, she had discovered her “calling.”

Gentry’s most recent line of work—her Bee to Sea collection—combines beautiful bright blues and dusky golds with imprinted honeycomb textures. The lovely and whimsical result is a unique array of functional ceramic pottery that highlights the artist’s love for the beauty of nature and the places she’s called home.

“The Bee to Sea collection was born out of the collision of two places I've lived and operated my studio,” Gentry tells My Modern Met. “While I currently reside in the countryside of Charlottesville, Virginia, I called the Outer Banks in North Carolina my home for many years. My love for the textures and colors of both places created the idea to combine the boundless blues of the ocean with the warm hues of the countryside as a way to invite others into the two places I love through my work.”

Gentry’s “fun and functional” honeycomb ceramics are currently available for purchase on Etsy. You can also follow the artist on Facebook to see even more of her work.

Self-taught potter Amy Gentry created a collection of honeycomb ceramic pottery called Bee to Sea.

These “fun and functional” pieces combine her love for the two places she's called home in North Carolina and Virginia.

