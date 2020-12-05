Home / Art / Installation

Flat Street in Montreal Is a Visual Playground That Looks Like Undulating Sand Dunes

By Arnesia Young on December 5, 2020
Immersive View of Moving Dunes Mural

Outside the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the street undulates with rippling lines and geometric forms. Its surface is covered by an immersive mural appropriately named Moving Dunes. This morphing installation is the work of Montreal-based architecture firm NÓS, which was founded by Gil Hardy and Charles Laurence Proulx in 2016.  The project—which was introduced alongside the 2018 MMFA exhibition From Africa to the Americas: Face-to-Face Picasso, Past and Present—was designed in response to the artistic approach used by cubist painters to challenge the role of perspective in visual representation.

“We feel that the installation is a kind of public/exterior extension of the exhibition,” Proulx tells My Modern Met, “so the visitor could immerse themselves in an abstract and playful environment, a giant ‘trompe l’oeil' in reference to cubist techniques.” The architecture firm achieved that aim through the use of an optical illusion process called anamorphosis, which requires the viewer to observe the mural from a particular vantage point in order to fully appreciate its form. Experiencing it from alternate viewpoints would break the illusion.

For that reason, the entire impact of the composition cannot be experienced fully through photographs (although they are quite remarkable as well). Instead, the observer must submerge themself within the moving landscape. It's a visual playground for children and adults alike, offering a new way to appreciate an otherwise ordinary street in the city. “We wanted to create an experiential mirage, a kind of oasis in the middle of downtown Montreal,” Proulx says. “The figure of the dunes also refers to a moving landscape, always changing. And it allows one to see the heritage building around in a new way and accentuate the effect of depth in the topography.”

Ultimately, Proulx and the NÓS team wants visitors to experience “an artwork that is not a fixed image but an environment to be discovered with the body moving through space.”

Canadian architecture firm NÓS installed their immersive mural Moving Dunes outside the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Full View of Anamorphic Art InstallationKids Immersed in Anamorphic Installation ArtView of Moving Dunes From AboveInteresting Perspective of Anamorphic Mural

They used a technique called anamorphosis, which requires the observer to experience the mural from multiple points of view in order to fully appreciate it.

Close-up View of Moving Dunes by NOSAerial View of Moving Dunes Mural

The anamorphic installation transforms as the viewer moves and interacts with it.

Interacting With Anamorphic ArtMoving Dunes Anamorphic Mural MontrealBiking Across Anamorphic Mural Moving Dunes

NÓS: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by NÓS.

Related Articles:

Vibrant Street Mural Transforms a Busy Crosswalk Into a Walkable Work of Art

3D Mural of Precarious Teacups Comes “Crashing” To Life With Augmented Reality

Bernard Pras Forms Incredible Anamorphic Portrait Out of Found Objects

Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Murals Turn Ordinary Buildings into Giant 3D Abstractions

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

More Mysterious Monoliths Pop Up and Disappear Around the World
Best of 2020: Top 10 Amazing Art Installations That Defined a Year Like No Other
Strange Monolith Discovered in Remote Part of Utah Desert Mysteriously Disappears
Colorful Installation Invites Viewers to an Immersive Collage of Earth’s Biodiversity
Takashi Murakami Transforms Children’s Hospital Suite With His Iconic Colorful Flowers
Upcoming Exhibit Lets Visitors “Step Into” Van Gogh’s Iconic Masterpieces

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These Stunning Human Sculptures Disappear When You Look at Them From Certain Angles
1,000-Square-Foot Mosaic Honors Pioneering Black Suffragette Ida B. Wells [Interview]
Japanese Theme Park Will Feature a Life-Sized Godzilla You Can Zip Line Into
New York’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Wears White Lace Collar To Honor the Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Giant Reflective Orbs, Spiderwebs, and Air Plants Take Over a Renaissance Palace in Florence
World’s First “Happiness Museum” Opens in Copenhagen

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.