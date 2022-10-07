Artist Anastasia Parmson has turned 3D into 2D by way of installation art. Her immersive homey interior consists of white-washed walls, flooring, and furniture outlined in thick black lines. Everything—from the wood grain on the vinyl floor to the leaves in a vase—is outlined in paint. This flattens the entire space, and the elements within it look like a pen drawing. When someone steps inside, they don't break the illusion that Parmson has created; rather, they add to the surreality of the overall installation.

“The reason I draw interior decor and quaint domestic scenes,” she tells My Modern Met, “is because my work has always been about exploring the meaning of home and belonging. I have moved a lot and lived in several countries. I often feel like an outsider, like I am starting from zero in a new place. So my drawing is my way to process those experiences and to (re)create spaces that feel welcoming and familiar.” This doesn't stop with her, however. “I hope my work can draw in other people and perhaps evoke some stories and nostalgic memories of home for them too.”

Parmson has long loved drawing, but her early artistic practice consisted of work in video projection. “Drawing seemed like a marginal medium,” she explains, “too rudimentary to create impactful large-scale projects and more of a way to sketch or to document your work. I struggled with that for a while and began looking for ways to incorporate drawing back into my work. The idea to create drawn objects and installations was simply the logical extension of my linear drawing style and of my determination to see how far I can push the limits of that line.”

Although Parmson’s work is site-specific, she plans on doing an online sale of her original drawings. Scroll down to see her incredible installation and then follow her on Instagram to see how and when you can buy her work.

