Home / Art / Installation

Artist Transforms 3D Into 2D in a Mind-Bending Installation About Finding Home

By Sara Barnes on October 7, 2022
Optical Illusion Art

Artist Anastasia Parmson has turned 3D into 2D by way of installation art. Her immersive homey interior consists of white-washed walls, flooring, and furniture outlined in thick black lines. Everything—from the wood grain on the vinyl floor to the leaves in a vase—is outlined in paint. This flattens the entire space, and the elements within it look like a pen drawing. When someone steps inside, they don't break the illusion that Parmson has created; rather, they add to the surreality of the overall installation.

“The reason I draw interior decor and quaint domestic scenes,” she tells My Modern Met, “is because my work has always been about exploring the meaning of home and belonging. I have moved a lot and lived in several countries. I often feel like an outsider, like I am starting from zero in a new place. So my drawing is my way to process those experiences and to (re)create spaces that feel welcoming and familiar.” This doesn't stop with her, however. “I hope my work can draw in other people and perhaps evoke some stories and nostalgic memories of home for them too.”

Parmson has long loved drawing, but her early artistic practice consisted of work in video projection. “Drawing seemed like a marginal medium,” she explains, “too rudimentary to create impactful large-scale projects and more of a way to sketch or to document your work. I struggled with that for a while and began looking for ways to incorporate drawing back into my work. The idea to create drawn objects and installations was simply the logical extension of my linear drawing style and of my determination to see how far I can push the limits of that line.”

Although Parmson’s work is site-specific, she plans on doing an online sale of her original drawings. Scroll down to see her incredible installation and then follow her on Instagram to see how and when you can buy her work.

Artist Anastasia Parmson has turned 3D into 2D by way of installation art.

Optical Illusion Art InstallationOptical Illusion Art Installation

Her immersive homey interior consists of white-washed walls, flooring, and furniture outlined in thick black lines.

Optical Illusion Art Installation

This flattens the entire space, and the elements within it look like a pen drawing.

Optical Illusion Art InstallationOptical Illusion Art InstallationOptical Illusion Art Installation

Everything—from the wood grain on the vinyl floor to the leaves in a vase—is outlined in paint.

Optical Illusion Art InstallationOptical Illusion Art InstallationOptical Illusion ArtOptical Illusion Art

“The reason I draw interior decor and quaint domestic scenes,” she tells My Modern Met, “is because my work has always been about exploring the meaning of home and belonging.

Optical Illusion ArtOptical Illusion ArtOptical Illusion ArtOptical Illusion Art InstallationOptical Illusion Art

“I hope my work can draw in other people and perhaps evoke some stories and nostalgic memories of home for them too.”

Optical Illusion Art

Anastasia Parmson: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anastasia Parmson.

Related Articles:

Optical Illusion Hallway Design Makes It Look Like Floor is Sinking

Redesigned 2D Lamps Continue to Mesmerize with 3D Optical Illusions

Playful Handbags Create Optical Illusions of Cartoon Drawings

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Draws 243 Endangered Species for Immersive Public Installation in London
Over 20,000 Pounds of Recycled Materials Used to Create Interactive Light Installation at Burning Man [Interview]
Family of Four Has a Rocking Good Time Arranging Charming Art on the Beach
Balancing Artist Defies the Laws of Physics With His Amazing Feats of Object Stacking
Ai Weiwei Unveils Thought-Provoking Cage Installation Commenting on Refugees in Europe
Spiral Staircase Springs Apart in Surreal Architectural Sculpture

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Architectural ‘Vanishing House’ Installation Provides a Place of Peaceful Memory
Vivid Sydney Once Again Lights Up Australia After a Two-Year Hiatus
Multimedia Artist Creates Delightful “Singing” Birds From Analog Circuits
Clever Land Art Installations Look to Nature for Larger-Than-Life Inspiration
Artist Arranges Hypnotic Land Art Into Stone Waves on Ocean Shores
Immersive Installation Takes Over a Japanese Botanical Garden Turning It Into a Surreal Dreamscape

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]