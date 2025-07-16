DIY Book Nook Kits Let You Build Your Own Cozy Little Worlds on Your Shelf

Books can transport readers to other worlds and times, and now so can “book nooks.” These models, often made of wood, are usually only the width of a few books, but seem to contain a portal to a whole other miniature world when placed on a bookshelf. The concept has inspired design firms and creators and around the world, including Anavrin, which offers DIY models and book nooks packed with literary charm.

“We’ve always wanted to create something magical that brings back the charm of wooden toys and mechanical gears—a golden era we feel has quietly faded,” the company tells My Modern Met. Their name comes from the word “Nirvana” backwards, a state of which they aim to help their customers to achieve. Anavrin launched in 2020, boosted by the reflective times of the pandemic, and has expanded ever since.

The designers for Anavrin draw from everything around them for their creations. “Nostalgic memories, iconic places, cozy corners of the world, but one of our biggest sources is our customers,” the company shares. “They often send us ideas, and we love co-creating with them. Some of our most popular designs actually started as suggestions from fans.” This has resulted in most of the book nooks being beginner friendly, with some models also available for those that are up for a challenge. “We make sure the instructions are clear and step by step, so even first-timers can enjoy the process,” they share.

Anavrin’s book nooks can transport readers to fantasy lands, such as a cozy train cabin, a grand library, and even an abandoned steampunk submarine. But they can also take you to a Blade Runner-inspired scene in Kowloon, a serene morning in Kyoto, and a bustling alleyway in Tokyo. Each one is packed with details, like neon lights, trees, signs, and even vending machines and eateries with ornate awnings and seats.

“We’re proud of all our designs, but if we had to choose, the Kyoto Gion Book Nook Kit holds a special place in our hearts,” says the team. “It captures the spirit of Japan’s old-world charm in such a detailed way. Another fan favorite is the Omoide Yokocho Book Nook Kit, known for its warm glow and tiny ramen shop scene. We’ve also received amazing feedback on Kowloon Walled City 2049, especially from fans who love cyberpunk, futuristic, or dystopian themes. Its gritty neon aesthetic really sets it apart, and it’s become a standout among our more immersive builds.”

Ultimately, whatever design they pick, the Anavrin team hopes their kits offer a peaceful escape for their customers. “More than anything, we want people to experience the quiet joy of creating something with their own hands, and to feel that sense of wonder when they see it come to life,” the company says. “At the heart of it, it’s about storytelling. We want to give people a chance to slow down, build something meaningful, and reconnect with imagination, one tiny scene at a time.”

To stay up to date with Anavrin and learn about their latest DIY book nooks and models, follow Anavrin on Instagram.

Anavrin: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anavrin.

