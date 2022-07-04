Home / Design / Creative Products

Exquisite “Book Nooks” Create Magical Worlds That Live on Your Bookshelf

By Margherita Cole on July 4, 2022
Creative Book Nooks by MieWorld

For people who love books, finding an interesting and fun way to display your collection can be a challenge. For this reason, “book nooks” have blossomed as a home decor trend. These handmade items are usually about the same width as one or two books and neatly fill space on a shelf with an artistic image. Etsy maker MieWorld crafts creative book nooks that look like small, beautiful scenes.

Inspired by architecture, history, and, of course, the beauty of stories, these diorama-like pieces stand out amongst book collections. MieWorld's book nooks often feature one or more characters nestled in a realistic setting. These places range from ancient Egypt to a magical forest to a library in outer space.

No detail escapes MieWorld's handiwork, as they include delicate architectural details, various plant life, and animals. The three-dimensional ambiance is brought to life by a light source that is applied somewhere in the background of the book nooks. In doing so, these dioramas are illuminated as scenes frozen in time.

You can purchase available book nooks via MieWorld's Etsy shop.

Etsy maker MieWorld creates artistic book nooks that nestle between your novels.

Creative Book Nooks by MieWorldCreative Book Nooks by MieWorldCreative Book Nooks by MieWorld

These sculptural pieces create magical worlds in your book displays.

Creative Book Nooks by MieWorldCreative Book Nooks by MieWorld

MieWorld's book nooks are inspired by architecture, art, and stories.

Creative Book Nooks by MieWorldCreative Book Nooks by MieWorldCreative Book Nooks by MieWorldCreative Book Nooks by MieWorldMieWorld: Etsy

All images via MieWorld.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
