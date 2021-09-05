Artist Creates Lifelike Ocean Paintings Despite Her Fear of Large Bodies of Water

The ocean is a muse for many water-loving artists. The challenge, however, is in capturing its movement. California-based creative Andreea Berindei does just that by rendering the different states of the ocean in realistic acrylic paintings.

From crashing waves to a slow-rising tide, she explores a unique experience in each canvas, using her masterful skills to make the water appear as lifelike as possible. But while Berindei excels at painting water, her relationship to the real thing is much more delicate. “What not too many people know is that I struggle with thalassophobia, the fear of large bodies of water,” Berindei tells My Modern Met.

“As a water painter, I am amazed that I don’t go through the paralyzing state of mind that this body of work could trigger,” she shares. “But my process of painting water differs because although I struggle with thalassophobia, somehow that helps me get the base layers of the deepest shades of blue, moving upward with the shades and nuances building them up, adding highlights of delicate details and movement with each stroke.” Berindei enhances her vivacious ocean depictions by juxtaposing them with skies that are just as alive and ethereal. As a result, she captures the entire atmosphere of being at the beach.

“We all have gifts lying underneath, waiting to be discovered and developed,” the artist adds. “But until we take time to ask ourselves why we were put on this Earth, these gifts are dormant. It’s up to us. When you choose to discover your gifts, you are in a unique place. You are on your way to finding out what you were born to do, the thing you are or will be passionate about doing.”

You can purchase original paintings via Berindei's online shop and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

California-based artist Andreea Berindei creates stunning acrylic paintings of the ocean.

She captures crashing waves, tide pools, and rocky shores in her realistic works.

Andreea Berindei: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andreea Berindei.

Related Articles:

Artist Uses Surfboards as Canvases for Exquisite Ocean Paintings

Artist Reimagines Majestic Mountainscapes as Jewel-Toned Polygon Paintings

Expressive Paintings Capture the Colorful Hills of Los Angeles