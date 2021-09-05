Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Artist Creates Lifelike Ocean Paintings Despite Her Fear of Large Bodies of Water

By Margherita Cole on September 5, 2021
Acylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

The ocean is a muse for many water-loving artists. The challenge, however, is in capturing its movement. California-based creative Andreea Berindei does just that by rendering the different states of the ocean in realistic acrylic paintings.

From crashing waves to a slow-rising tide, she explores a unique experience in each canvas, using her masterful skills to make the water appear as lifelike as possible. But while Berindei excels at painting water, her relationship to the real thing is much more delicate. “What not too many people know is that I struggle with thalassophobia, the fear of large bodies of water,” Berindei tells My Modern Met.

“As a water painter, I am amazed that I don’t go through the paralyzing state of mind that this body of work could trigger,” she shares. “But my process of painting water differs because although I struggle with thalassophobia, somehow that helps me get the base layers of the deepest shades of blue, moving upward with the shades and nuances building them up, adding highlights of delicate details and movement with each stroke.” Berindei enhances her vivacious ocean depictions by juxtaposing them with skies that are just as alive and ethereal. As a result, she captures the entire atmosphere of being at the beach.

“We all have gifts lying underneath, waiting to be discovered and developed,” the artist adds. “But until we take time to ask ourselves why we were put on this Earth, these gifts are dormant. It’s up to us. When you choose to discover your gifts, you are in a unique place. You are on your way to finding out what you were born to do, the thing you are or will be passionate about doing.”

You can purchase original paintings via Berindei's online shop and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

California-based artist Andreea Berindei creates stunning acrylic paintings of the ocean.

Acylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAcylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea Berindei

She captures crashing waves, tide pools, and rocky shores in her realistic works.

Acylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAcylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAcylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAcylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAcylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAcylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAcylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAcylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAcylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAcylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAcylic Ocean Paintings by Andreea BerindeiAndreea Berindei: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andreea Berindei.

Related Articles:

Artist Uses Surfboards as Canvases for Exquisite Ocean Paintings

Artist Reimagines Majestic Mountainscapes as Jewel-Toned Polygon Paintings

Expressive Paintings Capture the Colorful Hills of Los Angeles

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Young Afghan Artist Creates Emotional Painting of Her Country’s Fall to the Taliban
Artist Uses Surfboards as Canvases for Exquisite Ocean Paintings
Abstract Figure Paintings Are a Fascinating Fusion of Several Moments Frozen in Time
Prismatic Paintings Combine Realism With Fantasy to Express This Artist’s Inner World
Artist Reimagines Majestic Mountainscapes as Jewel-Toned Polygon Paintings
Artist Paints Discarded Items To Blend in With the Landscape Where They Were Found

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Elaborate Paintings Capture the Beautiful Mystery of Diverse Ecosystems
Abstract Painter Captures the Effortless Beauty of the Arizona Desert [Interview]
Dreamlike Paintings Imagine Women Holding Cats Formed by Their Own Long Hair
Imaginary Ecosystems Explore Using Prussian Blue as an Antidote Inside Their Abstract World
Torn Cardboard Is Reimagined as Vast Oceans for These Tiny Painted Swimmers
Spectacular Starry Paintings Explore the Endless Depths of Outer Space

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.