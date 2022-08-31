Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Meet the 10-Year-old Artist Who Created a Modern-Day ‘Guernica’ Dedicated to Ukraine

By Sara Barnes on August 31, 2022
Andres Valencia Painting

Some people are lucky enough to be prodigies of their chosen skill. Such is the case for Andres Valencia. At just 10 years old, the talented abstract painter has accomplished many of the things that career artists dream of. He’s had a solo showcase at Art Miami, a one-person show at New York gallery Chase Contemporary, and he's sold his pieces totaling over $100,000. Andres also counts A-list stars as his collectors, including Diane Keaton, Channing Tatum, and Sofia Vergara.

Having grown up in a house that lauds art, Andres' parents—Elsa and Lupe Valencia—knew that their son was a gifted artist, and Lupe also collects art. In having modern and contemporary artists in their home, Andres was (and continues to be) exposed to great creatives. He studied some of their works and copied them for himself, which is a common practice when you're learning art. The boy also began watching videos about painting, eventually getting his hands dirty and experimenting for himself.

“When he was 4 or 5, my wife and I would watch him paint and do sketches, and we were really surprised at what he would do,” Lupe says. “On one hand, you think you like it because you’re supposed to like what your children do. But as time went on, things got more sophisticated and evolved. When Bernie Chase, who now represents Andres, came over when he was 6 or 7, he decided to represent him. He told us that Andres is going to be an important artist.”

Andres Valencia Paintings

“Invasion of Ukraine”

Andres’ drive and talent are perhaps best displayed in a piece titled Invasion of Ukraine. The artist painted it shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. He was devastated by what he heard and chose to express himself via visual art. The piece is inspired by Picasso’s iconic anti-war painting Guernica (1937). Like Guernica, Andres’ Invasion of Ukraine is full of symbolism, part of which includes an eye above a Ukrainian flag. This portion of the painting expresses what much of the world is feeling about Russia trying to take over a democratic nation.

“I want people to know that Ukraine won’t give up and they’ll keep fighting,” Andres explains. “I want it to be known as the Guernica of today. [Picasso] made the painting for Guernica and didn’t want the people of Guernica to be forgotten.”

Prints of Invasion of Ukraine will be sold to raise money for the Klitschko Foundation, an organization that provides humanitarian aid to the people in Ukraine. There are 550 prints available for $950 each, and 100% of the proceeds benefit the organization. The prints will go on sale on September 9, 2022.

At just 10 years old, Andres Valencia has accomplished many of the things that career artists dream of.

Andres Valencia PaintingAndres Valencia Painting

He's had a one-person show in a New York gallery and sold his pieces totaling over $100,000.

Andres Valencia PaintingsAndres Valencia Paintings

Andres also counts A-list stars as his collectors, including Diane Keaton, Channing Tatum, and Sofia Vergara.

Andres Valencia PaintingsAndres Valencia Paintings

The young artist has grown up in a house that lauds art. His parents knew that their son was a gifted artist, and they also collect art.

Andres Valencia Paintings

Being exposed to great creatives and having a family who supports his passion means the sky's the limit for the young artist.

Andres Valencia Paintings

Andres is already represented by Chase Contemporary. We'll be watching to see what he does next.

Andres Valencia Paintings

Valencia's work at Chase Contemporary.

Andres Valencia: Instagram
Chase Contemporary: Website | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Chase Contemporary.

Related Articles:

Boy Donates His Savings for Walt Disney World To Ukrainian Children in Need

JR Travels to Ukraine and Produces Moving Tribute to Children Affected by the War

9-Year-Old Child Genius Has a Higher IQ Than Einstein

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Internet Finds Snow in the Middle of Summer for Winter-Loving Old Dog With Days to Live
Man Becomes First Graduate With Down Syndrome From His College
Get in the School Spirit With This Bundle of Online Classes Teaching Acrylic Painting
Sports Fan Tries Selling Sneakers to Pay for Grandpa’s Funeral, Footballer JJ Watt Steps In to Pay Instead
Artist Paints Ethereal Flowers on Canvas and Shares Her Abstract Techniques With Others
Little League Batter Comforts Upset Pitcher Whose Throw Hit Him in the Head

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Self-Taught Senior Builds Jet Engine Go Kart and Takes It for a Wild Ride
Bride Gives $3,000 Wedding Dress Away, Then Starts a Nonprofit
Billionaire Mark Cuban Has Created a Company Selling Affordable Prescription Drugs
RIP Nichelle Nichols: Celebrating the Activist and Actress Who Played Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek’
This Butcher Shop Has a Policy To Always Offer Stray Animals Some Tasty Treats
Surgeons Use Virtual Reality To Separate 3-Year-Old Conjoined Twins With Fused Brains

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]