Home / Art

Brilliant Artist Brings His Fantastical Imagination to Life

By Margherita Cole on July 25, 2021
Fantastical Digital Paintings by Andy Kehoe

In art, creatives often either capture the beauty of their surroundings or render worlds of their own invention. Artist Andy Kehoe is one artist who brilliantly merges the two. He continues to depict alluring fantastical environments occupied by “human-animal hybrids and spirit creatures.” Each of his digital paintings offers a glimpse into a vivid setting complete with intriguing characters and narratives.

Kehoe is greatly inspired by art from Romanticism—the 19th-century art movement that emphasized emotion and drama. He tries to create a similarly magical atmosphere in his landscapes. “With a focus on imagination and emotional response as the source of aesthetic experience, my fantastical imagery evokes a sense of wonderment by emphasizing the mystery and grandeur of nature and the cosmos,” Kehoe tells My Modern Met.

While the artist's body of work is united by a theme of supernatural lore, each individual piece contains its own unique storyline. As the viewer admires the details of Kehoe's complex depictions, they can unpack an array of fascinating details that contribute to the mystique of Kehoe's paintings.

At the moment, the artist is creating one digital painting a month for his Patreon. You can purchase original art and prints via Kehoe's online store, and keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Artist Andy Kehoe creates amazing digital paintings of imaginary environments and mysterious characters.

Fantastical Digital Paintings by Andy KehoeFantastical Digital Paintings by Andy KehoeDigital Paintings by Andy KehoeDigital Paintings by Andy KehoeDigital Paintings by Andy KehoeAndy Kehoe: Website | Instagram | Patreon

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andy Kehoe.

Related Articles:

Giant Brushstroke Paintings Imagine a Future Where Nature Reclaims Urban Environments

Surreal Oil Paintings Reimagines Animals Merged With Plant Life

Hawaiian Artist Shares a Piece of Paradise With Her Vibrant Illustrations

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Creates Miniature ‘Tokyo Olympic Games’ Scenes Using Face Masks and Figurines
Colorful Portraits Celebrate Diversity With Minimal Lines and Geometric Shapes
Funny Guy Uses Photoshop To Make It Look Like He Lives With Disney Characters
Immersive Exhibit Brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to the U.S.
Surreal Gifs Playfully Visualize Exploring Our Inner Minds
Download 1,000+ Japanese Woodblock Prints by Edo-Era Master Hiroshige

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These Customizable Art Room Mockups Let You Take Your Art Sales to a New Level
Artist Arranges Miniature ‘Star Wars’ Scenes Using Ordinary Everyday Objects
AI Used to Restore Long-Lost Edges of Rembrandt’s Masterpiece ‘The Night Watch’
15 Artists on TikTok To Follow for Endless Inspiration and Entertaining Videos
How the 7 Elements of Art Shape Creativity
Illustrative Multi-Panel Floral Collages Capture the Boundless Beauty of Nature

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.