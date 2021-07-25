Brilliant Artist Brings His Fantastical Imagination to Life

In art, creatives often either capture the beauty of their surroundings or render worlds of their own invention. Artist Andy Kehoe is one artist who brilliantly merges the two. He continues to depict alluring fantastical environments occupied by “human-animal hybrids and spirit creatures.” Each of his digital paintings offers a glimpse into a vivid setting complete with intriguing characters and narratives.

Kehoe is greatly inspired by art from Romanticism—the 19th-century art movement that emphasized emotion and drama. He tries to create a similarly magical atmosphere in his landscapes. “With a focus on imagination and emotional response as the source of aesthetic experience, my fantastical imagery evokes a sense of wonderment by emphasizing the mystery and grandeur of nature and the cosmos,” Kehoe tells My Modern Met.

While the artist's body of work is united by a theme of supernatural lore, each individual piece contains its own unique storyline. As the viewer admires the details of Kehoe's complex depictions, they can unpack an array of fascinating details that contribute to the mystique of Kehoe's paintings.

At the moment, the artist is creating one digital painting a month for his Patreon. You can purchase original art and prints via Kehoe's online store, and keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Andy Kehoe: Website | Instagram | Patreon

