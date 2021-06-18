Home / Drawing / Illustration

Hawaiian Artist Shares a Piece of Paradise With Her Vibrant Illustrations

By Arnesia Young on June 18, 2021
Hawaii Illustration Images by Punky Aloha

With its sandy beaches, lush landscapes, and sparkling blue oceans, it’s no wonder that Hawaii is among the top vacation destinations. Still, few people know what it is really like to be a native of the Aloha State. For Shar Tuiasoa of Punky Aloha Studio, her island upbringing is a formative element of her art. With her strikingly colorful illustrations, Tuiasoa crafts her own unique visual language, and shares a little slice of paradise in the process.

Born and raised on the island of Oahu by a mother who studied illustration, Tuiasoa grew up surrounded by art—even tagging along to a few of her mother’s college art classes as a child. She has since found her own way as an artist, carving out a space for herself in the local Hawaiian art community as a freelance illustrator. Drawing inspiration from a variety of sources, her vibrant pieces tell the story of modern island life and Polynesian culture with bright, graphic forms and stylized details. Each one creates a visual space where her own story—and those of women like her—are represented and celebrated.

“Being from Hawai'i has a huge influence on my style and aesthetic choices,” Tuiasoa tells My Modern Met. “I am so inspired by the vibrancy of our Polynesian culture and environment and the colors that surround me every day. Everything I create is created from the heart.  I love what I do and I am so grateful that I have the opportunity to share my heart with people every day.”

Shar Tuiasoa of Punky Aloha Studio shares a slice of paradise with her colorful illustrations of island life.

Punky Aloha Hawaiian Art by Shar TuiasoaHawaii Illustration Images by Punky AlohaHawaii Illustration Images by Punky Aloha

The Hawaiian artist draws her inspiration from a number of sources, especially her own Polynesian culture and heritage.

Hawaii Illustration Images by Punky AlohaHawaii Illustration Images by Punky AlohaPunky Aloha Hawaiian Art by Shar Tuiasoa

Her pieces tell the story of modern island life with bright, graphic forms and stylized details.

Hawaii Illustration Images by Punky AlohaPunky Aloha Hawaiian Art by Shar TuiasoaHawaii Illustration Images by Punky Aloha

With her own unique visual language, she crafts a space where her own story—and those of women like her—are represented and celebrated.

Punky Aloha Hawaiian Art by Shar TuiasoaHawaii Illustration Images by Punky AlohaPunky Aloha Hawaiian Art by Shar TuiasoaPunky Aloha Studio: WebsiteInstagram | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Punky Aloha Studio.

Related Articles:

Magnificent Volcano Photos Celebrate the Intense Beauty of Hawaii

Powerful Ad Featuring Shepard Fairey Illustration Asks Us All To Fight for AAPI Visibility

Travel-Loving Artist Creates Dreamy Illustrations That Will Inspire Wanderlust in You

Vibrant Illustrations Painted With Patterns Celebrate the Beauty of Female Friendships

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Illustrator Recreates Celebrities in 9 Different Cartoon Styles
RIP Eric Carle: Author and Illustrator of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Dies at 91
Vincent van Gogh Fan Illustrates the Dutch Artist’s Life in a Colorful Comic Series
Illustrator Shares the Best “Good News” Stories of 2021 So Far
Dreamy Pastel Paintings Capture the Lazy Lives of Leisurely Sunbathing Cats
Illustrations Reveal How Famous Artists Create Masterpieces in Very Different Studios [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Playful Illustrations Merge Cats With Different Kinds of Plants
Artist Illustrates Her Pregnancy Journey so She Never Forgets Those Moments
Artist Creates Funny Travel Posters for National Parks Based on Their Bad Reviews
Artist Documents Her Pregnancy Journey Through Relatable Disney Princess Illustrations
Impossibly Cute Animal Illustrations Tell Sweet Stories of Creatures Large and Small
Artist Creates Architectural Drawings That Look Like They’re Illuminated With Real Lights

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.