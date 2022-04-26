Home / Animals

After Months, Wild Red Fox Comes Back To Hear More Banjo Tunes

By Arnesia Young on April 26, 2022
Andy Thorn Plays Banjo for Wild Red Fox

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

After one of his videos went viral last year, Andy Thorn—a talented musician from Colorado—became widely known as the guy who plays banjo for a fox. Since he first shared the video of himself serenading a curious wild fox in his backyard on November 1, 2021, the clip has received close to 4 million views on YouTube. People have remained mesmerized by the unusual encounter, and Thorn has even shared numerous other clips of the red fox returning for an encore.

A longtime member of the jam band Leftover Salmon, Thorn frequently tests out his new material on his furry animal friend. In fact, the special musical bond that he and the wild fox have formed has even inspired some of his own original music, including a full-length album written by Thorn and his wife called Fox Songs and Other Tales from the Pandemic. And recently, the red fox—dubbed by Thorn as Foxy—has come back around again for more easy listening.

One video that the musician shared in late March shows the red fox stopping by during a cold snap and tracking paw prints across the snow-dusted ground as he listens intently to Thorn’s melodic picking. Another clip of Foxy’s most recent visit shows the furry creature being serenaded by two banjos as Thorn is joined in his concert by fellow musician Billy Failing—also known as Billy Strings. In the video, the wild red fox made sure to maintain a safe distance from the unfamiliar newcomer but continued to enjoy the private performance from his nearby perch on a rock.

Scroll down to see clips of Thorn’s private banjo concerts for his friend Foxy. You can also find the artist on Instagram or YouTube to keep up with the wild fox’s latest visits.

Colorado musician Andy Thorn went viral last year over a video of him playing banjo to a fox.

The furry wild fox has since returned for several encores.

During the animal's latest visit, the red fox was actually serenaded by two banjos at once.

Andy Thorn: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Andy Thorn.

Related Articles:

Red Fox Repeatedly Visits Banjo Player for a Free Concert

Adorable Rescue Fox Bursts Into Gleeful Giggles When Being Petted by His Human

Beautiful Photos Capture Red Foxes in Moments of Warm Affection

Photographer Compiles 64 Fox Face Portraits To Highlight Their Different Features and Varying Personalities

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

77-Year-Old Ukrainian Woman Risks Her Life to Care For More Than 700 Animals in Shelter
Family of Five Bears Is Discovered Hibernating Under California Home
Photographer Expertly Captures Rabbits Fighting in Midair Like an Epic Anime Battle
Tiger Shark Devours Underwater Camera and Shows What It Looks Like To Be Eaten
Happy Baby Bear Makes the Most Adorable Sound While Held in News Anchor’s Arms
This Adorable Giant Rabbit Comforts Anxious Travelers at the San Francisco Airport

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rescued Baby Rhino and Baby Zebra Form an Adorably Unexpected Bond
Heroic Ukrainian Veterinarian Offers Life-Saving Care to the Animals Left Behind
Photographer Captures Adorable Shot of Two Cute Newts Posing for the Camera
Scientists Discover New Rainbow-Colored Fish Species in the Maldives
Adorable Highland Cattle Calves Are the World’s Cuddliest Little Cows
12 Photographers Who Have Elevated Pet Photography Into an Art Form

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.