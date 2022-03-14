Home / Animals

Adorable Rescue Fox Bursts Into Gleeful Giggles When Being Petted by His Human

By Margherita Cole on March 14, 2022
Fox Laughing While Being Pet

There's a lot to love about foxes. Their cute faces, fluffy coats, and playful antics are absolutely adorable. But there's something else that makes them unique. They can laugh, just like we do. Minnesota-based fox rescue Save A Fox shared a video of one of their red foxes giggling with delight as it received some belly scritches.

At first, the high-pitched titters sound like human noises. But as you watch, you quickly realize that it's a fox named Finnegan making the sounds. He even has a gleeful smile as Mikayla Raines—the founder of Save A Fox—dutifully scratches his fur. Clearly, it is as much a highlight of his day as it is for the fox expert, who lovingly coos at him throughout the video.

Raines has been working with foxes for over 10 years. “I discovered the world of domestic foxes upon taking in a tame pet fox several years ago,” she explains. “Domestic foxes are unlike wild foxes in that they are born in captivity to sell as pets, as well as being bred in ‘fur farms' for the sale of their pelts. Foxes born in captivity are unable to be released into the wild due to legal and ethical reasons.”

Realizing that there was an abundance of domestic foxes in need of safe homes, Raines founded Save A Fox in 2017. “Many of our foxes at Save A Fox come from fur farms, as pet surrenders, or seized from their owners as the result of an illegal situation and then brought to us,” she adds. Her work has helped save about 150 foxes so far, including the charismatic Finnegan.

Scroll down to watch this adorable video, and check out Save A Fox's YouTube channel for more delightful fox moments.

Rescued fox Finnegan receives lots of pets from his human.

Fox Laughing While Being Pet

He loves it so much that he bursts into giggles when he receives his daily scritches.

Finnegan lives at the Minnesota-based fox rescue Save A Fox and has lots of cute moments to share.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mikayla (@saveafox_rescue)

Like his reaction to Mikayla Raines—founder of SaveAFox Rescue—sneezing…

… or picking Raines' pocket in search of treats…

… and getting lots of pets from his human.

SaveAFox: Website | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via SaveAFox.

Related Articles:

20 Adorable Animals Booping the Camera with Their Curious Snoots

The Sounds These Bear Cubs Make While Eating Apples Is Ridiculously Adorable

Crow Family Leaves Little Gifts for Human Who Kindly Feeds Them

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Underwater Cinematographer Reveals the Marine Life off the Coast of Western Canada
Poignant Photos of Devoted Pet Owners Sheltering in the Ukraine Metro With Their Furry Friends
The Sounds These Bear Cubs Make While Eating Apples Is Ridiculously Adorable
10 + Photographers Who Have Elevated Pet Photography into an Art Form
Professor Asks Students To Send Photos of Their Dogs Doing Homework and Whole Internet Joins In
Heartbreaking Photos Show Ukrainians Fleeing Their Country With Their Beloved Pets

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Google App Uses Artificial Intelligence to Find Your Pet’s Look-Alike in Art History
Orphaned Baby Gorilla and Chimpanzee Form an Adorable Friendship
Steve Irwin’s Family Has Saved More Than 100,000 Animals at Their Wildlife Hospital
Hawaii Is the First State to Ban Shark Fishing in State Marine Waters
Study Finds That 65 Different Species of Animals Laugh To Express Happiness
Photographer Captures the Perfect Moment When a Bunch of Snow Falls on a Tiger’s Head

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.