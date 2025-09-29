Laser-Cut Cube Immerses Visitors in Light and Pattern at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Artist Anila Quayyum Agha is making her debut in the Pacific Northwest. Her illuminated, large-scale installations are currently on display at the Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM), cloaking its galleries in intricate projections that immerse the viewer in patterned worlds. The exhibition, titled Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light, marks the first solo exhibition of a Pakistani-American artist in the Seattle Art Museum’s 90-year history.

Light and shadow are equal participants in Agha’s sculptures. In her most defining piece, A Beautiful Despair, a laser-cut steel cube is suspended from the ceiling. Each side is cut with intricate designs featuring patterns and motifs found in sacred spaces, notably Islamic ones. Lit from the center of the structure, even the smallest shapes are magnified on the walls, floor, and ceiling.

Agha uses her life experiences to inform her work, which similarly reflects both light and dark times. The dark moments, which are a catalyst for her as an artist, reference the gender discrimination she faced as a girl growing up in Pakistan. This issue isn’t unique to only Pakistan, however, and her installations transform her deeply personal work into one that invites larger reflection from its audience. After all, viewers can’t help but be part of the artwork as they enter the orbit of her illuminated pieces. The overwhelming feeling of stepping into the space, bathed in Agha’s work, is both an awe-inspiring and contemplative experience.

Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light is on view until April 19, 2026. Get your tickets by visiting the SAAM website.

Exhibition Information :

Anila Quayyum Agha

Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light

Aug 27, 2025–Apr 19 ,2026

Seattle Asian Art Museum

1400 E Prospect St, Seattle, WA 98112, USA

Anila Quayyum Agha: Website | Instagram

Seattle Asian Art Museum: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Seattle Art Museum.