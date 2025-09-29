My Modern Met was in Seattle to visit Populus Seattle and had the opportunity to visit cultural sites with the support of Visit Seattle.

Laser-Cut Cube Immerses Visitors in Light and Pattern at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

By Sara Barnes on September 29, 2025
Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Installation view of “Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light” at Seattle Asian Art Museum, 2025. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

Artist Anila Quayyum Agha is making her debut in the Pacific Northwest. Her illuminated, large-scale installations are currently on display at the Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM), cloaking its galleries in intricate projections that immerse the viewer in patterned worlds. The exhibition, titled Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light, marks the first solo exhibition of a Pakistani-American artist in the Seattle Art Museum’s 90-year history.

Light and shadow are equal participants in Agha’s sculptures. In her most defining piece, A Beautiful Despair, a laser-cut steel cube is suspended from the ceiling. Each side is cut with intricate designs featuring patterns and motifs found in sacred spaces, notably Islamic ones. Lit from the center of the structure, even the smallest shapes are magnified on the walls, floor, and ceiling.

Agha uses her life experiences to inform her work, which similarly reflects both light and dark times. The dark moments, which are a catalyst for her as an artist, reference the gender discrimination she faced as a girl growing up in Pakistan. This issue isn’t unique to only Pakistan, however, and her installations transform her deeply personal work into one that invites larger reflection from its audience. After all, viewers can’t help but be part of the artwork as they enter the orbit of her illuminated pieces. The overwhelming feeling of stepping into the space, bathed in Agha’s work, is both an awe-inspiring and contemplative experience.

Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light is on view until April 19, 2026. Get your tickets by visiting the SAAM website.

Artist Anila Quayyum Agha is making her debut in the Pacific Northwest.

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Installation view of “Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light” at Seattle Asian Art Museum, 2025. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

Her illuminated, large-scale installations are currently on display at the Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM) in an exhibition titled Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light.

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

A Beautiful Despair (Blue), 2021, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, lacquered steel and halogen bulb, 60 x 60 x 60 inches, Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha. (Photo: Steve Watson/Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, TX)

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

A Beautiful Despair (Blue), 2021, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, lacquered steel and halogen bulb, 60 x 60 x 60 inches, Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha. (Photo: Steve Watson/Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, TX)

It marks the first solo exhibition of a Pakistani-American artist in the Seattle Art Museum’s 90-year history.

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Installation view of “Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light” at Seattle Asian Art Museum, 2025. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

This is Not a refuge! (2) (detail), 2019, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, laser-cut, resin coated aluminum, light bulb, 93 x 58 x 72 in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha. (Photo: Masterpiece Art Fair, London, UK)

Viewers can’t help but be part of the artwork as they enter the orbit of her illuminated pieces.

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

This is Not a refuge! (2), 2019, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, laser-cut, resin coated aluminum, light bulb, 93 x 58 x 72 in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha. (Photo: Columbia Museum, Columbia, NC)

The overwhelming feeling of stepping into the space, bathed in Agha’s work, is both an awe-inspiring and contemplative experience.

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

This is Not a refuge! (2) (detail), 2019, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, laser-cut, resin coated aluminum, light bulb, 93 x 58 x 72 in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha. (Photo: Columbia Museum, Columbia, NC)

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Liminal Space, 2021, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, laser-cut and lacquered steel, 65 x 65 in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha, photo: Steve Watson/Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, TX.

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Liminal Space (detail), 2021, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, laser-cut and lacquered steel, 65 x 65 in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha, photo: Steve Watson/Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, TX.

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Flowers (Red) (framed), 2018, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, mixed media on paper (red circle with outer cutouts, red beads, and white stitching on center), 29 1/2 x 29 1/2 in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha (Photo: Aaron Overstreet)

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Flowers (Red) (framed), 2018, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, mixed media on paper (red circle with outer cutouts, red beads, and white stitching on center), 29 1/2 x 29 1/2 in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha (Photo: Aaron Overstreet)

The show also has textile art pieces on display.

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Be Still My Heart II (framed), 2021, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, mixed media (cut paper and mylar, embroidery and beads on paper), 37 1/2 x 29 3/4 in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha (Photo: Jake Sneath)

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Be Still My Heart II (detail), 2021, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, mixed media (cut paper and mylar, embroidery and beads on paper), 37 1/2 x 29 3/4 in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha (Photo: Jake Sneath)

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Warhead II (framed), 2023, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, mixed media on paper and mylar (cut paper, encaustic, embroidery, and beads), 37 1/4 x 29 in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha (Photo: Randy Pace)

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Warhead II (detail, framed), 2023, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, mixed media on paper and mylar (cut paper, encaustic, embroidery, and beads), 37 1/4 x 29 in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha (Photo: Randy Pace)

Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light is on view until April 19, 2026.

Anila Quayyum Agha Installation at the Seattle Asian Art Museum

Dream Catcher II (framed), 2023, Anila Quayyum Agha, Pakistani-American, b. 1965, mylar, paper, laser-cut wood, thread, beads, 29 3/4 x 29 1/2in., Courtesy of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, NYC, and the artist, © Anila Quayyum Agha (Photo: Casey Cronin)

Exhibition Information:
Anila Quayyum Agha
Anila Quayyum Agha: Geometry of Light
Aug 27, 2025–Apr 19 ,2026
Seattle Asian Art Museum
1400 E Prospect St, Seattle, WA 98112, USA

Anila Quayyum Agha: Website | Instagram
Seattle Asian Art Museum: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Seattle Art Museum.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
