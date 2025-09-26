My Modern Met was in Seattle to visit Populus Seattle and had the opportunity to visit cultural sites with the support of Visit Seattle.

Sprawling Seattle Art Museum Is the Crown Jewel of Emerald City Cultural Institutions

By Sara Barnes on September 26, 2025
Seattle Art Museum

Photo: Alborz Kamalizad

Seattle is known as the Emerald City for its year-round greenery. But within the lush locale are incredible cultural institutions that make up the crown jewels of the bustling metropolis. To experience them, look no further than the Seattle Art Museum (SAM). As one museum with three locations, the sprawling establishment has its roots in downtown with SAM, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood with the Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM), and along the vibrant downtown waterfront with the Olympic Sculpture Park. Together as well as separately, SAM boasts global collections with a focus on artists producing work within the greater Pacific Northwest.

Founded in 1933 in Volunteer Park as SAM, the current location was opened in 1991 and later expanded in 2007. It sits within the busy downtown core near the iconic Pike Place Market. Boasting a collection of 25,000 works from antiquity to the present, the museum’s light-filled galleries are an idyllic setting to take in artwork from around the world that bridges cultures and centuries. Some of SAM’s signature works are from Mark Rothko, Alexander Calder, and Jacob Lawrence—who lived and worked in Seattle—as well as a significant number of pieces from Native American artists.

Once you’ve visited SAM, venture 1 mile north to the Olympic Sculpture Park. Free to the public and open 365 days a year, the collection of monumental sculptures overlooks the waterfront with the Salish Sea and Olympic Mountains as a backdrop. Take a walk and see a giant 46-foot-tall head titled Echo by Jaume Plensa and Alexander Calder’s red Eagle, all while celebrating the land's transformation; it was a former industrial site that is now a cultural and ecological public space.

To round off your Seattle Art Museum experience, travel east to the Capitol Hill neighborhood—specifically, Volunteer Park. Paris-trained Seattle architect Carl Gould designed the Art Deco-style building that was the original site of SAM. When SAM moved in 1991, the Volunteer Park building was dedicated to exclusively Asian Art. Now SAAM, the collection features 13,000 works that span China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and beyond, with a curatorial approach that often organizes exhibits by themes to highlight works created across cultures.

Plan your visit to SAM, SAAM, and Olympic Sculpture Park by visiting the SAM website.

The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) is one museum with three locations. SAM features a collection of 25,000 works from antiquity to the present.

Seattle Art Museum

Photo: Alborz Kamalizad

The museum’s light-filled galleries are an idyllic setting to take in artwork from around the world that bridges cultures and centuries.

Seattle Art Museum

Photo: Alborz Kamalizad

Seattle Art Museum

Photo: Alborz Kamalizad

Some of SAM’s signature works are from Mark Rothko, Alexander Calder, and Jacob Lawrence—who lived and worked in Seattle—as well as a significant number of pieces from Native American artists.

Seattle Art Museum

Installation view of “Monet at Étretat” at Seattle Art Museum, 2021. (Photo: Natali Wiseman)

Seattle Art Museum

Photo: Alborz Kamalizad

Once you’ve visited SAM, venture 1 mile north to the Olympic Sculpture Park.

Olympic Sculpture Park

Photo: © 2019 Benjamin Benschneider All Rights Reserved

Free to the public and open 365 days a year, the collection of monumental sculptures overlooks the waterfront with the Salish Sea and Olympic Mountains as a backdrop.

Olympic Sculpture Park

Photo: Natali Wiseman

Olympic Sculpture Park

Photo: Alborz Kamalizad

The Seattle Asian Art Museum is located in Volunteer Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, east of SAM and the sculpture park.

Seattle Asian Art Museum

Photo: Chloe Collyer

Seattle Asian Art Museum

Photo: Chloe Collyer

The collection features 13,000 works that span China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

Seattle Asian Art Museum

Installation view of Meot: Korean Art from the Frank Bayley Collection, 2024. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

Seattle Asian Art Museum

Photo: Natali Wiseman

Seattle Art Museum: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Seattle Art Museum. 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
