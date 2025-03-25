Home / Design / Furniture

Innovative Table Embodies the Timeless Relationship Between Sand, Glass, and Water

By Eva Baron on March 25, 2025

Karim+Elias Desert Drop Coffee Table

At last year’s Downtown Design Fair in Dubai, Karim Tamerji and Elias El Hage, the duo behind the UAE-based studio Karim+Elias, debuted an unexpected coffee table. Perched atop three large pebbles, a glass sheet delicately bends to accommodate the ridges below it. The table, aptly named Desert Drop, conjures a specific image not only in name but in form: iridescent water droplets couched in desert sand.

Tamerji and El Hage are no strangers to sand, both as a source of inspiration and as a material. Their practice revolves around it, in part due to their proximity to the desert itself. Each Karim+Elias project mimics the earthy aridness of the surrounding UAE landscape, sculpted with precision in order to evoke everything from cracked clay to ancient relics. The Desert Drop table is no exception, offering an innovative interpretation of naturalistic design.

What renders the Desert Drop table particularly impressive is its sense of movement. The crystal glass perfectly curves alongside the pebbles, which are composed of desert sand, and resembles a sheet of molten metal or a rippling pool of water. The effect ultimately creates the illusion of a horizon line or a shifting desert mirage, as the blue-green glass and smooth, earth-hued pebbles gracefully juxtapose one another.

“The piece captures the gestural form of sand ‘droplets’ and the fluid-like characteristics of oasis water,” Tamerji and El Hage write of the table.

The Desert Drop table also unearths the organic relationship between its two primary materials. Sand is needed to make glass, and, in putting both sand and glass in direct contact, Tamerji and El Hage literalize their symbiosis.

Karim+Elias boasts countless designs influenced by desert landscapes, including monumental hand-pressed layers of earth, titled Sand Skins, and a series of grand sculptures recalling the region’s rich archaeological history. To learn more, visit the Karim+Elias website.

The UAE-based studio Karim+Elias has created the Desert Drop coffee table, inspired by the organic relationship between sand and glass.

Karim+Elias Desert Drop Coffee Table

Karim+Elias Desert Drop Coffee Table

Karim+Elias Desert Drop Coffee Table

The table recalls UAE’s surrounding desert landscape while also evoking a dramatic sense of movement through its curved, irregular surfaces.

Karim+Elias Desert Drop Coffee Table

Karim+Elias Desert Drop Coffee Table

Karim+Elias boasts countless projects inspired by and composed of sand, including the Sand Skin series and The Desert Relics.

Karim+Elias Desert Drop Coffee Table

From the “Sand Skin” series.

Karim+Elias Desert Drop Coffee Table

From the “Sand Skin” series.

Karim+Elias Desert Drop Coffee Table

“The Desert Relics,” UAE, 2024.

Karim+Elias Desert Drop Coffee Table

“The Desert Relics,” UAE, 2024.

Karim+Elias: Website | Instagram

All images via Karim+Elias.

Related Articles:

Designer Transforms Old Furniture Into Colorful New Pieces

Tufting Artist Creates Bold and Beautiful Wall Art With Vibrant Yarn

Colorful Asymmetrical Rugs Capture the Beauty of Arizona’s Unique Topography [Interview]

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Vespa Scooters Given New Life as Innovative Office Chairs
Wall-Mounted Animal Lamps Bring a Touch of the Wild Indoors
Stylish Wall-Mounted Furniture for Cats Captures the Visual Flow of Waves
Viral AI-Generated “Gorilla Sofas” Are Now Being Made in Real Life
Make Room for Your Kitty in Your Workspace in a Stylish Way With this Desk Nest Cat Bed
Imaginative Lamp Looks Like the Famous Manchester Arndale Shopping Center

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pet-Friendly Console Table Includes Secret Tunnel for Curious Cats
Man Builds a Pressure-Sensitive Coffee Table That Lights up When It Is Touched
Modular Cat Furniture Offers Infinite Possibilities for Curious Felines Who Love to Explore
This Wooden Dog House Is the Perfect Modern Dwelling for Sophisticated Pups
Designer Transforms Old Furniture Into Colorful New Pieces
6 Ergonomic Chairs and Standing Desks To Work Without Breaking Your Back

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.