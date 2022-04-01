Home / Entertainment / TV

Anne Hathaway Has Runaway Victory in a Sing-Off With Kelly Clarkson

By Claudicet Pena on April 1, 2022
Kelly Clarkson and Anne Hathaway on the Kelly Clarkson Show

When you think of a sing-off against singer, songwriter, and American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, it's only natural to assume she'd win, hands down, against just about anybody. As it turns out, actor Anne Hathaway is a formidabl opponent. The Oscar winner recently made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and went head-to-head with Clarkson in a game of “Sing That Name That Tune”—a song-recognition game in which contestants hear a short instrumental and must correctly sing the song it's from. In short, Hathaway reigned supreme at this game.

Hathaway was on the show to promote her new AppleTV+series WeCrashed when she agreed to some friendly competition. It was a runaway victory for the actor—not by outperforming the American Idol’s vocal abilities, but by recognizing songs and singing them before Clarkson could. Three points behind Hathaway, Clarkson wanted to redeem herself with the final guess. She appeared to be having a hard time naming the songs after hearing the first few bars. “Can you play a freaking song I’ll know?” the host pleaded to the band.

The band honored the singer with a familiar song—none other than Clarkson’s own hit “Since U Been Gone.” Hathaway immediately recognized the opening chords before Clarkson did. She quickly stepped out to her podium and belted out the chorus. Clarkson fell to the floor in embarrassment, and just like that Hathaway beat the singer with one of her own biggest hits.

“How?! How did you know it from just that?” Clarkson shouted through bouts of laughter.

“Kelly Clarkson, you do not understand how much we all love that song,” Hathaway replied. “Everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it.”

The video clip has since amassed millions of views and prompted thousands of likes, retweets, and comments. A popular tweet came from Twitter user Alex Abads of Vox who shared the video with a caption reading “anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson)” and received more than 170,000 likes.

The video shows that nobody may be as good as Hathaway at naming that tune because one thing is for certain—Hathaway loves to win. Stick around for the end of the video to see how the actor effectively tied in her singing “Under Pressure” against Clarkson’s “Ice Ice Baby.”

Watch Anne Hathaway go head-to-head with Kelly Clarkson in a friendly game of “Sing That Name That Tune.”

The Clarkson Show: Website| YouTube | Facebook
h/t: [Mashable]

Claudicet Pena

Claudicet Pena is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. In 2005, she attended the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University where she studied Business and Marketing. Later in her career, she found herself teaching yoga and meditation full-time, earning the title “Best Yoga Teacher 2016” by Best Self Atlanta Magazine. Claudicet is currently based in Boston, combining her passions for art, writing, and business development. As a creative at heart, she devotes time to her own outlets of yoga, meditation, writing, drawing, and painting. Claudicet also shares her love of arts & culture with her daughter as they explore the city and travel abroad. Explore along with them on Instagram: @claudipena.
