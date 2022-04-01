Anne Hathaway Has Runaway Victory in a Sing-Off With Kelly Clarkson

When you think of a sing-off against singer, songwriter, and American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, it's only natural to assume she'd win, hands down, against just about anybody. As it turns out, actor Anne Hathaway is a formidabl opponent. The Oscar winner recently made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and went head-to-head with Clarkson in a game of “Sing That Name That Tune”—a song-recognition game in which contestants hear a short instrumental and must correctly sing the song it's from. In short, Hathaway reigned supreme at this game.

Hathaway was on the show to promote her new AppleTV+series WeCrashed when she agreed to some friendly competition. It was a runaway victory for the actor—not by outperforming the American Idol’s vocal abilities, but by recognizing songs and singing them before Clarkson could. Three points behind Hathaway, Clarkson wanted to redeem herself with the final guess. She appeared to be having a hard time naming the songs after hearing the first few bars. “Can you play a freaking song I’ll know?” the host pleaded to the band.

The band honored the singer with a familiar song—none other than Clarkson’s own hit “Since U Been Gone.” Hathaway immediately recognized the opening chords before Clarkson did. She quickly stepped out to her podium and belted out the chorus. Clarkson fell to the floor in embarrassment, and just like that Hathaway beat the singer with one of her own biggest hits.

“How?! How did you know it from just that?” Clarkson shouted through bouts of laughter.

“Kelly Clarkson, you do not understand how much we all love that song,” Hathaway replied. “Everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it.”

The video clip has since amassed millions of views and prompted thousands of likes, retweets, and comments. A popular tweet came from Twitter user Alex Abads of Vox who shared the video with a caption reading “anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson)” and received more than 170,000 likes.

anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson) pic.twitter.com/FQiopkySqQ — alex (@alex_abads) March 22, 2022

The video shows that nobody may be as good as Hathaway at naming that tune because one thing is for certain—Hathaway loves to win. Stick around for the end of the video to see how the actor effectively tied in her singing “Under Pressure” against Clarkson’s “Ice Ice Baby.”

Watch Anne Hathaway go head-to-head with Kelly Clarkson in a friendly game of “Sing That Name That Tune.”

The Clarkson Show: Website| YouTube | Facebook

h/t: [Mashable]

Related Articles :

Adorable 2-Year-Old Is Beyond Excited To See Himself Represented in Disney's ‘Encanto'

7-Year-Old Hockey Fan Brings Ellen Degeneres to Tears With a Heartfelt Pep Talk

Actor Gary Sinise Shares Incredible Photos From the Set of “Forest Gump”

Tiffany Haddish Found Out She Won a Grammy While Filming Her Own Show and Has Best Reaction