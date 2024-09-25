Submerged Sculpture of a Slumbering Woman Lights Up From Within in an English River

Artist Jason deCaires Taylor is arguably the leading underwater sculptor working today. His compelling pieces can be found in the depths around the world, from an underwater museum in Australia to a series of sculptures off the coast of Cannes. And they draw thousands of visitors each year. For his latest project, Taylor turned to the River Stour in Canterbury, Kent, where a striking piece with connections to English art history has been installed.

Titled Alluvia, the sculpture depicts a woman in a floral dress sleeping beneath the water. The piece is made from recycled glass, LEDs, and marine stainless steel. Staying in line with Taylor's commitment to conservation, the work incorporates environmental monitoring sensors and is lit from within at night. It is positioned on the bed of the river, and replaces a previous installation which was damaged during river dredging several years ago.

“The title Alluvia refers to the alluvial deposits of sand left behind by the rise and fall of the river's water levels,” writes the artist. “The figure's posture responds to the river’s flow, reflecting both its ceaseless movement and the invisible barrier of water—like being trapped behind a window.”

The sculpture references Sir John Everett Millais’ painting Ophelia (1851-1852), depicting a very similar blooming scene with a young woman becoming one with the water. And this particular painting was inspired by a character of the same name from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, who many have theorized could have been inspired by a young woman who drowned in the River Stour.

“As the river swells and recedes with the seasons, and as the light shifts, the sculpture transforms, first through the play of shadows and light, then gradually as reeds and algae form on and around it,” continues Taylor. “This ebb and flow evoke a dialogue with memory, challenging how we grasp fragments of images and ideas, always fluid and elusive in their formation.”

If you're ever in Canterbury, Alluvia is located near the Westgate Bridge. In the meantime, scroll down to see some pictures of this alluring sculpture. To stay up to date with the sculptor's work, you can follow Jason deCaires Taylor on Instagram.

