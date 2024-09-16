Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Explores the Theme of Trust Through Poignant Hand-Sculpted Animal Forms

By Emma Taggart on September 16, 2024
Animal Sculptures by Beth Cavener

Detail of “Trust Me”

In a world increasingly fractured by political and social divisions, artist Beth Cavener seeks to rebuild connections through her evocative animal sculptures. Her exhibition Trust at the Carpenters Workshop Gallery in Los Angeles showcases a series of clay creatures infused with complex human emotions.

Cavener’s latest body of work is a response to the feelings of isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the political divides we face today. Through her sculptures, she explores the theme of trust and how it’s often “lost, destroyed, betrayed, and abused.” By blending animal forms with human-like gestures and emotions, Cavener captures human vulnerabilities, desires, and conflicts in a way that feels both symbolic and deeply relatable.

Each piece starts as a small model, which Cavener then turns into a full-sized clay sculpture over six to eight months. “The sculptures I create focus on human psychology, stripped of context and rationalization, and articulated through animal and human forms,” says Cavener. “On the surface, these figures are simply feral and domestic individuals suspended in a moment of tension. Beneath the surface, they embody the impacts of aggression, territorial desires, isolation, and pack mentality.”

One striking piece, a fox-like figure titled Trust Me, seems to creep cautiously toward the viewer, partially shrouded in shadow. The creature’s posture conveys both submission and slyness, evoking a mix of empathy and unease. Its vulnerable yet cunning nature invites the viewer to question their own perceptions of trust.

Another piece, titled Shards, depicts a life-size male lion sculpted from 2,800 pounds of clay. The once-majestic symbol of strength is represented with its head bowed and its frail body revealing protruding bones. The incredible sculpture was constructed from thousands of broken clay fragments, symbolizing the painstaking effort needed to restore hope and repair lost faith.

Cavener’s Trust exhibition, in collaboration with Jason Jacques Gallery, will be on view at the Carpenters Workshop Gallery in Los Angeles from September 12 to November 4, 2024.

Check out some of the sculptures from the show below and find more of Cavener’s incredible work on her website.

Artist Beth Cavener explores the complex theme of trust through evocative animal sculptures made from clay.

Animal Sculptures by Beth Cavener

“Trust Me”

By blending animal forms with human-like gestures and emotions, Cavener captures human vulnerabilities, desires, and conflicts in a way that feels both symbolic and deeply relatable.

Animal Sculptures by Beth Cavener

“Captive”

The artist's incredible body of work is a response to the feelings of isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the political divides we face today.

Animal Sculptures by Beth Cavener

“G.O.A.T”

Animal Sculptures by Beth Cavener

Detail of “G.O.A.T”

Animal Sculptures by Beth Cavener

“Shards”

Animal Sculptures by Beth Cavener

“Shards”

Animal Sculptures by Beth Cavener

Detail of “Shards”

Check out this video to discover more about Cavener's artistic philosophy.

Beth Cavener: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Beth Cavener.

