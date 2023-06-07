Home / Art

Stunning Images of Artists Creating Their Masterpieces Are Visualized With AI

By Margherita Cole on June 7, 2023
Digital Paintings by Anthony Maggio

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

By using the AI art generator Midjourney, artist Anthony Maggio creates images of sculptors at work that look remarkably realistic. These images depict men and women focused on the task of bringing their art to life. Each sculpture emerges from the stone as a three-dimensional figure.

One of the traits that stand out in Maggio's work is the intensity between the artists and their creations. Each person seems completely attuned to their sculpture, resulting in a concentrated expression and focused atmosphere. “I love showing the interplay of creators being affected by their creations,” Maggio tells My Modern Met. “I like to focus on the themes of interconnectedness and passion.”

The works of art within these AI-generated pieces resemble sculptures and reliefs from science-fiction or fantasy. They possess a high level of detail and wear imaginative costumes reminiscent of a magical world. “I've been really inspired by artists like Fabrizio Galli and other such sculptors that can take the fantastical and make it real,” Maggio adds.

You can purchase prints and merch of Maggio's work via Redbubble and find out how you can commission the artist by messaging him on Instagram.

PNW-based artist Anthony Maggio uses an AI generator to create stunning images of artists creating their work.

Digital Paintings by Anthony MaggioDigital Paintings by Anthony Maggio

Each piece depicts a creator working on a magnificent sculpture.

Digital Paintings by Anthony MaggioDigital Paintings by Anthony Maggio

These artists seem intensely focused on their pieces.

Digital Paintings by Anthony MaggioDigital Paintings by Anthony Maggio

And the sculptures themselves look like works from science-fiction or fantasy.

Digital Paintings by Anthony MaggioDigital Paintings by Anthony MaggioDigital Paintings by Anthony MaggioAnthony Maggio: Redbubble | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anthony Maggio.

Related Articles:

Enigmatic Paintings Explore the Challenges for Women Fitting Into Today’s World

Artist Fuses Her Paintings With AI-Generated Art in Unique Collaboration of Human and Computer

Artist Reimagines Celebrities as the Subjects of Classical Paintings

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artistic Tastes Revealed: Discover Your Ideal Art Experience [Quiz]
Apple’s New Augmented Reality Headset Is Its First Major Product Release in Nearly a Decade
This Is What AI Considers a “Beautiful Woman” in 100 Different Countries
New Keith Haring Exhibit at The Broad Is a Vibrant Showcase of the Artist’s Iconic Work
Yayoi Kusama’s Massive Colorful Sculptures Fill Entire Rooms in NYC
Actor Pierce Brosnan Debuts His First Solo Exhibition of His Deeply Personal Paintings

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

AI’s Version of the “Perfect” Person Is an Eye-Opening Look at Unrealistic Beauty Standards
Basquiat’s Sisters Create Intimate Look at the Artist’s Life in Groundbreaking Exhibition
AI’s Multi-Tiered Camper Vans Visualize the Surreal Future of Nomadic Living
Khan Academy Founder Says AI Will Revolutionize Education and Make Guided Learning Accessible to More Than Just the Rich
Artist Transforms Thrifted Grandfather Clock by Fully Painting It Into a Cosmic Creation
Visit Studio BE in New Orleans for a Look at Black Art and Culture in the Big Easy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.