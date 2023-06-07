Stunning Images of Artists Creating Their Masterpieces Are Visualized With AI

By using the AI art generator Midjourney, artist Anthony Maggio creates images of sculptors at work that look remarkably realistic. These images depict men and women focused on the task of bringing their art to life. Each sculpture emerges from the stone as a three-dimensional figure.

One of the traits that stand out in Maggio's work is the intensity between the artists and their creations. Each person seems completely attuned to their sculpture, resulting in a concentrated expression and focused atmosphere. “I love showing the interplay of creators being affected by their creations,” Maggio tells My Modern Met. “I like to focus on the themes of interconnectedness and passion.”

The works of art within these AI-generated pieces resemble sculptures and reliefs from science-fiction or fantasy. They possess a high level of detail and wear imaginative costumes reminiscent of a magical world. “I've been really inspired by artists like Fabrizio Galli and other such sculptors that can take the fantastical and make it real,” Maggio adds.

You can purchase prints and merch of Maggio's work via Redbubble and find out how you can commission the artist by messaging him on Instagram.

PNW-based artist Anthony Maggio uses an AI generator to create stunning images of artists creating their work.

Each piece depicts a creator working on a magnificent sculpture.

These artists seem intensely focused on their pieces.

And the sculptures themselves look like works from science-fiction or fantasy.

Anthony Maggio: Redbubble | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anthony Maggio.

Related Articles:

Enigmatic Paintings Explore the Challenges for Women Fitting Into Today’s World

Artist Fuses Her Paintings With AI-Generated Art in Unique Collaboration of Human and Computer

Artist Reimagines Celebrities as the Subjects of Classical Paintings