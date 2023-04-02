Artist Fuses Her Paintings With AI-Generated Art in Unique Collaboration of Human and Computer

Over the past few years, AI-generated art has risen in popularity and garnered controversy along the way. Some artists, however, are showing that there are many ways to incorporate this tool into their creative practice. Jenni Pasanen merges AI technology with her digital paintings to create surreal illustrations with an ethereal aesthetic.

With a background in design and animation, Pasanen has been painting digitally for about 15 years. The direction of art drastically changed when she discovered AI art two years ago. Since then, she has been exploring ways to seamlessly combine these two approaches into one cohesive work of art. “I always describe the process as a cake with layers. Adding a layer on top of one another, mixing the two together, and sometimes adding other elements like animation, photography, or 3D,” she tells My Modern Met.

Pasanen's unique illustrations look like visions from a dream. Faceless figures gracefully float in smoky, pastel-colored backgrounds and murky landscapes overlooked by cloud-like animals. “For me, inspiration comes from anywhere, from an AI-generated image to a distant memory or even a stick I saw on the street,” she continues. “That's because we build our own reality from our surroundings and experiences; our life is a story we tell ourselves and that's what we paint on the canvas.”

Artist Jenni Pasanen creates surreal illustrations with an ethereal aesthetic.

She renders them by combining digital painting with AI art.

Pasanen merges these two approaches seamlessly, so it is hard to tell where one begins and the other ends.

This process results in fantastical images reminiscent of a dream.

