Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Fuses Her Paintings With AI-Generated Art in Unique Collaboration of Human and Computer

By Margherita Cole on April 2, 2023
Digital Paintings by Jenni Pasanen

Over the past few years, AI-generated art has risen in popularity and garnered controversy along the way. Some artists, however, are showing that there are many ways to incorporate this tool into their creative practice. Jenni Pasanen merges AI technology with her digital paintings to create surreal illustrations with an ethereal aesthetic.

With a background in design and animation, Pasanen has been painting digitally for about 15 years. The direction of art drastically changed when she discovered AI art two years ago. Since then, she has been exploring ways to seamlessly combine these two approaches into one cohesive work of art. “I always describe the process as a cake with layers. Adding a layer on top of one another, mixing the two together, and sometimes adding other elements like animation, photography, or 3D,” she tells My Modern Met.

Pasanen's unique illustrations look like visions from a dream. Faceless figures gracefully float in smoky, pastel-colored backgrounds and murky landscapes overlooked by cloud-like animals. “For me, inspiration comes from anywhere, from an AI-generated image to a distant memory or even a stick I saw on the street,” she continues. “That's because we build our own reality from our surroundings and experiences; our life is a story we tell ourselves and that's what we paint on the canvas.”

You can purchase prints of Pasanen's art via inPRNT, and keep up to date with the artist's latest work by following her Instagram.

Artist Jenni Pasanen creates surreal illustrations with an ethereal aesthetic.

Digital Paintings by Jenni PasanenDigital Paintings by Jenni Pasanen

She renders them by combining digital painting with AI art.

Digital Paintings by Jenni Pasanen

Pasanen merges these two approaches seamlessly, so it is hard to tell where one begins and the other ends.

Digital Paintings by Jenni PasanenDigital Paintings by Jenni PasanenDigital Paintings by Jenni Pasanen

This process results in fantastical images reminiscent of a dream.

Digital Paintings by Jenni PasanenDigital Paintings by Jenni PasanenDigital Paintings by Jenni PasanenJenni Pasanen: Website | Instagram | inPRNT

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jenni Pasanen.

Related Articles:

Artist Reimagines Celebrities as the Subjects of Classical Paintings

Contemporary Paintings Look Back at the Historic Titanic 110 Years After It Sank

Stunning Drip Paintings of Enigmatic Faces Emerging From Behind Colorful Veils

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn How an Illustrator Transforms Basic Shapes Into Beautifully Detailed Drawings
Massive Woodcut Prints Are Dense Scenes Telling Dreamy Stories
Slices of Wood Etched With Whimsical Nature-Inspired Designs
Try Your Hand at Beautiful Lettering With These Drawing Supplies
Artist Recreates Famous Paintings by Typing Them on Vintage Typewriters
Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Charming Doodles That Sprawl Across Each Page

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Famous Brand Logos Are Reimagined as Medieval Art Illustrations
Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Dreamy Pastel Portraits
Poignant Illustrations Imagine Princess Diana and the Royal Family if She Was Alive Today
Studio Ghibli Director Hayao Miyazaki Draws Illustration for the Year of the Rabbit
Artist Recreates His Own Work With an AI Art Generator
Exquisitely Illustrated Fungi Captured on the Pages of 19th-Century Vintage Book

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.