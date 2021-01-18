Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Expressive Oil Paintings Highlight Inner Thoughts and Emotions Through Flurries of Brushstrokes

By Margherita Cole on January 18, 2021
Abstract Portraits by Taeil Kim

Korean artist Taeil Kim merges creamy and bold textures to create moving abstract portraits. While the feminine figures in his oil paintings appear still, they are adorned by a flurry of spontaneous brushstrokes that are bursting with color and movement. The combination of these styles results in an intriguing portrayal of semi-clouded women.

Kim's unique style is influenced by several great masters known for their expressive paintings, including the Flemish artist Rembrandt. Instead of rendering the human form as it appears in real life, Kim finds ways to emphasize the emotional nuances through abstract applications of color.

The eye-catching flurries are made up of thick impasto that is divided into shapes by a palette knife or brush. And, unlike the delicate pastel palette that is used in the face and background, the flurries usually feature a stark choice of colors, creating a visual contrast within the composition. While these flurries do not possess any consistent shape, they are reminiscent of headdresses or hats in the way they frame the features of each person.

Scroll down to see more abstract portraits by Kim, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Korean artist Taeil Kim captures his subjects in exquisite abstract portraits.

Abstract Portraits by Taeil Kim

He covers their head and garments with flurries of expressive brushstrokes.

Abstract Portraits by Taeil KimAbstract Portraits by Taeil Kim

Instead of rendering the human form as it appears in real life, Kim emphasizes the intangible emotions through abstract applications of color.

Abstract Portraits by Taeil KimAbstract Portraits by Taeil KimAbstract Portraits by Taeil KimAbstract Portraits by Taeil KimAbstract Portraits by Taeil KimAbstract Portraits by Taeil KimAbstract Portraits by Taeil KimAbstract Portraits by Taeil KimAbstract Portraits by Taeil KimAbstract Portraits by Taeil KimAbstract Portraits by Taeil KimTaeil Kim: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Taeil Kim.

