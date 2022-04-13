Home / Inspiring

Man Wins $217 Million Lottery and Uses It To Start an Environmental Foundation

By Jessica Stewart on April 13, 2022
EuroMillions Winner Starts Environmental Foundation

Photo: modesto3/Depositphotos

A man in France hit the jackpot, literally, and decided to make a difference with his earnings. The retired Frenchman, who was nicknamed “Guy” by the French lottery group, won a staggering €200 million ($217 million) in December 2020. At the time, it was a record for the EuroMillions. And while some would splash out on fancy cars or real estate, Guy put most of his winnings back into the environment.

The majority of what he won was used to create the Anyama foundation. Named after a town in the Ivory Coast where he spent several years during childhood, it has three main goals. It works to protect and revitalize forests, preserve and regenerate biodiversity, and support family caregivers. Guy told Le Parisien in a recent interview that he'd been thinking about beginning such a foundation prior to winning the lottery. And, in fact, he only played in large jackpot lotteries in the hopes of using the money to start the foundation.

As he explains on Anyama's website, his push to do something for the environment began when he was living in the Ivory Coast. There, he witnessed a parade of trucks filled with trees cut from the forests of Burkina Faso moving back and forth. This lasting impression translated into a need to act, and by pouring his earnings into the foundation, he's certainly done so.

Thinking back on his win, Guy told Le Parisien that, at first, he was in disbelief. But once his good fortune sunk in, he knew what he had to do. “The minute I found out I was the lucky winner of the EuroMillions, I had the will to share my luck,” he shared. “My dream has never been to acquire boats, castles, or other sports cars, it is to be useful and to give meaning to this money, with maximum positive impact.”

h/t: [CNN, Good News Network]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
