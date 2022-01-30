Bali’s First Underwater Restaurant Is Nestled Into an Immersive Aquarium Experience

Kempinski is synonymous with luxury and the five-star hotel group has really upped their game in Bali. At their hotel in this Indonesian paradise, they've opened a fine dining restaurant inside an aquarium. The Koral Restaurant at the Apurva Kempinski is a unique opportunity to taste gourmet food while being surrounded by marine life.

Opened in 2019, the Koral Restaurant is Bali's first underwater dining experience. Chef Andrea Astone leads the kitchen, which prepares “elegant dishes inspired by Indonesian coastal flavors and crafted from local ingredients.” As diners enjoy their meals, they're drawn into an incredible atmosphere. The design for the interior was inspired by Indonesian history, specifically the Mahapajit empire, which reigned from the 13th to the 16th century.

The walls are made of red clay bricks, which were also used in the Mahapajit empire. These bricks, along with the teak wood ceilings, perfectly frame the aquarium. The tegel tiles found on the floor are reminiscent of those used at the historic royal court. By using history as an inspiration, Kempinski has been able to raise the level of this unique restaurant and give it another layer of refined elegance.

To add to the experience, diners will also enjoy a soundtrack that “captures the magic and mystery of life below the waves.” In this way, dining at the Koral Restaurant is a full sensory experience. Open for both lunch and dinner with advance reservations, it's a must-eat venue for anyone looking to enjoy a unique dining experience underwater.

Apurva Kempinski: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Apurva Kempinski.