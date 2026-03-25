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Rome Now Charges $2 for Up-Close Views of Its Iconic Trevi Fountain

By Emma Taggart on March 25, 2026
Rome’s Trevi Fountain

Photo: Resulmuslu/Depositphotos

Each year, millions of tourists head to Rome to see its incredible historic landmarks, with the famous Trevi Fountain topping many must-see lists. Set against the Palazzo Poli, the ornate 18th-century fountain attracted more than 10 million visitors in 2025 alone. And while you’re welcome to marvel at it from a distance for free, you’ll now be charged a €2 (around $2.31) fee to access it up close and take photos of all its amazing details.

Introduced on February 1, 2026, the new rule was brought in by Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri to help manage crowds around the fountain. “€2 isn’t very much,” he says. “And it will lead to less chaotic tourist flows.” The rule restricts entry to the fountain’s lower basin, where visitors usually gather for photos. It applies to tourists and non-residents only and is enforced during the area’s busiest hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

In the first month alone, 229,896 people accessed the area, with 217,597 paying the €2 fee, according to city figures. Officials say the scheme has already generated €435,194 (about $503,791) in the first month, which will go toward maintaining and preserving the site, as well as supporting free entry to municipal museums for Rome residents. The new fee could generate between €6.5 million (a little over $7.5 million) and €20 million (a little more than $23 million) annually.

Chasing the perfect photo of a landmark might seem harmless, but it can sometimes result in trespassing, vandalism, or even accidents. UNESCO claims that “selfie tourism” is now a problem around the world, with many popular locations struggling to protect historical landmarks. “The impact of selfie-tourism varies depending on the destination,” a UNESCO spokesperson says. “In many cases, it has led to overcrowding at specific landmarks, creating pressure on local infrastructure, and contributing to the degradation of the overall visitor experience.” They add, “Some destinations, previously lesser-known, have been propelled into the global spotlight through social media, resulting in a surge of visitors that can impact the local environment and communities.”

While paying to take a photo may not feel ideal, it’s a small price to pay to help preserve a piece of history.

Tourists now have to pay €2 (around $2.31) to take up-close photos of  the 18th-century Trevi Fountain in Rome.

Rome’s Trevi Fountain

Photo: RIDDA/Depositphotos

Sources: Rome to charge tourists to get close to the famed Trevi Fountain; UNESCO Says ‘Selfie-Tourism’ is Destroying Historical and Cultural Landmarks

Related Articles:

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My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Rome

Fernando Botero’s Voluptuous Sculptures Take Over Rome’s Historic Center

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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