Rome Now Charges $2 for Up-Close Views of Its Iconic Trevi Fountain

Each year, millions of tourists head to Rome to see its incredible historic landmarks, with the famous Trevi Fountain topping many must-see lists. Set against the Palazzo Poli, the ornate 18th-century fountain attracted more than 10 million visitors in 2025 alone. And while you’re welcome to marvel at it from a distance for free, you’ll now be charged a €2 (around $2.31) fee to access it up close and take photos of all its amazing details.

Introduced on February 1, 2026, the new rule was brought in by Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri to help manage crowds around the fountain. “€2 isn’t very much,” he says. “And it will lead to less chaotic tourist flows.” The rule restricts entry to the fountain’s lower basin, where visitors usually gather for photos. It applies to tourists and non-residents only and is enforced during the area’s busiest hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

In the first month alone, 229,896 people accessed the area, with 217,597 paying the €2 fee, according to city figures. Officials say the scheme has already generated €435,194 (about $503,791) in the first month, which will go toward maintaining and preserving the site, as well as supporting free entry to municipal museums for Rome residents. The new fee could generate between €6.5 million (a little over $7.5 million) and €20 million (a little more than $23 million) annually.

Chasing the perfect photo of a landmark might seem harmless, but it can sometimes result in trespassing, vandalism, or even accidents. UNESCO claims that “selfie tourism” is now a problem around the world, with many popular locations struggling to protect historical landmarks. “The impact of selfie-tourism varies depending on the destination,” a UNESCO spokesperson says. “In many cases, it has led to overcrowding at specific landmarks, creating pressure on local infrastructure, and contributing to the degradation of the overall visitor experience.” They add, “Some destinations, previously lesser-known, have been propelled into the global spotlight through social media, resulting in a surge of visitors that can impact the local environment and communities.”

While paying to take a photo may not feel ideal, it’s a small price to pay to help preserve a piece of history.

Tourists now have to pay €2 (around $2.31) to take up-close photos of the 18th-century Trevi Fountain in Rome.

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