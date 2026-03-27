My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Dublin

If you’re looking for a metropolis lover’s dream, Dublin may be the city you’re meant to visit. Situated on Ireland’s east coast, Dublin is the capital of the country, boasting centuries-old buildings, great green space, and plenty of contemporary additions to keep things interesting.

My Modern Met has created a guide that will help you make the most of your trip to Dublin. We’ve got recommendations on where to stay, places to eat, and sites that epitomize the heart and soul of the city. Our suggestions include plenty of indoor activities because the weather in Ireland can be characteristically overcast, which happens about half the year. It also tends to be misty in the winter. But don’t let the weather intimidate you—embrace it, and you’ll see why Dublin is so special.

Scroll down to see our art and culture guide to Dublin. Make sure you make room in your suitcase for a commemorative Guinness pint glass!

Where to Stay in Dublin

The Shelbourne, Autograph Collection

The Shelbourne Hotel is a luxury hotel contained in a building that has over 200 years of history, including helping the country gain its independence. Location-wise, the structure is at the center of the city and overlooks St. Stephen’s Green. Enjoy comfort and style in its guest rooms, which are available in a variety of sizes to fit any traveler’s needs. Read more about staying at The Shelbourne Hotel.

The Merrion

Located in the heart of Dublin, The Merrion is a 142-bedroom hotel. It’s chock-full of history, comprising four Georgian townhouses, but it pairs that with contemporary comfort. The amenities include a spa and gym, along with a two-star Michelin restaurant named Patrick Guilbaud.

The Westbury

Voted the top hotel in Ireland, The Westbury boasts gorgeous rooms and suites with clean lines and comfort to match. While you’ll want to relax in the rooms, be sure to take advantage of the hotel’s central location and various restaurants and bars. Enjoy afternoon tea, for instance, and dine alfresco at the verdant WILDE restaurant.

Museums, Libraries, and Cultural Institutions to Visit in Dublin

Trinity College Dublin

Trinity College Dublin has, among it, two historical treasures. One is The Old Library, an 18th-century building just beyond the cobblestone walkways. Inside The Old Library is the Book of Kells, a famous 9th-century illuminated manuscript. Visiting the two is a unique experience, which you can read about here.

Chester Beatty

Within the historic grounds of the Dublin Castle is Chester Beatty, a museum and library. The institution is named after the mining magnate Sir Alfred Chester Beatty. It was originally established in 1953 to hold his collections and opened in its current form in 2000. The museum is known for its sources that are used for scholarship in both the Old and New Testaments, in addition to other significant historical artifacts and manuscripts from around the world.

Kilmainham Gaol

Take a journey through Irish history when you visit the Kilmainham Gaol Museum. For over 100 years, the place held thousands of men, women, and children ranging from minor infractions to “the most momentous events” in the country’s history. Discover their stories, including those who fought for Ireland’s independence.

National Gallery of Ireland

The National Gallery of Ireland is an art museum housing the National Collection of Irish and European art. Like other institutions, the museum has rotating exhibitions alongside permanent parts of its collection. Some of the collection highlights include works by Picasso, Monet, and Vermeer—but there’s much more to see out of the 14,000 objects in the National Gallery’s possession.

Irish Museum of Modern Art

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The Irish Museum of Art (IMMA) holds Ireland’s National Collection of modern and contemporary art. Its trove contains over 4,500 artworks by Irish and international artists, with new works—firmly rooted from the 1940s to the present—being added each year. Visit the IMMA at the historical site of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. While there, attend its events or pick up a fun gift from its shop.

Where to Eat in Dublin

The Saddle Room

Located in The Shelbourne, The Saddle Room straddles a line between formal and relaxed. It has an old-world charm with a lavish menu inspired by the classics, with ingredients sourced from local purveyors. Available for both lunch and dinner, you’ll want to carve a spot for Sunday when the restaurant serves its Sunday Roast—prime beef carved tableside.

Chapter One

Helmed by Michelin-starred chef Mickael Viljanen, Chapter One aims to “create one of the most unique dining experiences in Ireland.” The restaurant’s stylish decor is a complement to Viljanen’s creative menu with a focus on prime ingredients. Dining features a four-course menu, but if you want the full experience, opt for a tasting menu with a sommelier’s selection.

Liath

Liath is a restaurant best experienced as a tasting menu. There, its seasonal flavors unfold as a progression of dishes. Dining is communal; guests arrive at 7:30 p.m., and everyone begins eating at the same time. This approach epitomizes the core of the restaurant, where the vision is expressed through the work of a small team that prizes flavor and hospitality. As the restaurant’s website explains: “Liath only becomes complete,when the room fills.”

Bastible

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Established in 2015, Bastible is a standard of modern dining in the city. The Michelin-starred restaurant has a stellar menu with relaxed, professional service intended to let the food shine.

Etto

The name Etto means “little,” and that describes the size of this compact restaurant on Merrion Row, a few blocks away from St. Stephen’s Green. It seats about 20, and those at the tables and counter will enjoy a modern menu with dishes inspired by France and Italy.

Pubs and Cocktail Bars

The Horseshoe Bar

Whether you’re looking for a shot of whiskey or to sip a gin martini, The Horsehoe Bar in The Shelbourne is the place to do it. Bars are about vibes as much as they are drinks, and this locale has a rich interior with leather-tufted seating and deep-red walls. It offers a relaxing yet elegant atmosphere.

No. 27

The Shelbourne has multiple bars. If you’re looking for something a little brighter, visit No. 27. This place is the “beating heart of the hotel,” with sparkling cocktails that feel perfectly at home with its impressive chandeliers, mirrored walls, and large windows.

Vintage Cocktail Club

Within Dublin’s Temple Bar is the Vintage Cocktail Club, a place inspired by 1920s speakeasies and silent movie starlets. To enter, ring the doorbell and enjoy award-winning cocktails and tasty bites.

BAR 1661

Winner of Ireland’s Bar of the Year 2025, BAR 1661 has an immersive experience you won’t want to miss. You’ll journey through its world-renowned 28-drink cocktail menu led by the team over the course of three hours. The experience highlights the creative process behind BAR 1661’s approach to modern Irish cocktails, from innovation to inspiration.

Enjoy a pint of Guinness at The Stag’s Head, a bar that has existed since the 1870s—although a tavern had been on site about a century before that. It’s located off a narrow passageway off Dame Street, and when you enter, you’ll have a sense of its old-world ways; everything there is of authentic Victorian origin. For history buffs who like to imbibe, there’s no place better.

The Cobblestone

Touted as a “drinking pub with a music problem,” The Cobblestone has been a hub for Irish music over the past 35 years. It is a place where people can engage with the traditional tunes of the country, and it’s dedicated to preserving its history while being an inclusive and unifying space. It’s gained a reputation among creatives as the place to come to for Ireland’s folk revival.

Iconic Cultural Experiences

Guinness Storehouse

Ireland is synonymous with Guinness, a famous dark Irish dry stout originally brewed in 1759. The Guinness Storehouse is a playground for fans of the beer, where you can learn to pour a pint, meet with a connoisseur, and get a tour of the working brewery that has been around for the last three centuries. While there, be sure to take advantage of the best view in Dublin and sip at the 360-degree Gravity Bar.

Temple Bar

The Temple Bar has a lot going for it. It’s a legendary Dublin venue with the country’s largest whiskey collection and an impressive selection of Irish beers. Founded in 1840, it’s known for its live music and, because it’s at the center of town, its boisterous crowds that make for a vibrant atmosphere.

Grafton Street

If you love to shop, Grafton Street is where you’ll want to be. There are a variety of stores, bars, and restaurants along the street. But if you find yourself getting tired of the commerce, enjoy one of the local buskers and nearby attractions.

Dublin Castle

The Dublin Castle was first constructed in the early 13th century on the site of a Viking settlement. For hundreds of years, the Medieval structure was the headquarters of the English (later British) administration in Ireland until 1922, when the country gained its independence. Now, it’s a place for history lovers and those wanting to live out their castle dreams. Take the 70-minute guided tour and walk the well-preserved estate while getting a peek into how previous generations lived.

National Concert Hall

The National Concert Hall is Ireland’s National Cultural Institute for music. It’s located just off St. Stephen’s Green, and the hall sits in an old Georgian center. See the National Concert Hall’s event listings to see what will be on stage next.

Outdoor Spaces and Nature

St. Stephen’s Green

Near Grafton Street is St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin’s most popular public park. Originally opened in 1880, the sprawling green space has its original Victorian layout that includes extensive flora that blooms in vibrant colors from spring to fall. Take in the park in all its beauty by walking over 2 miles of accessible pathways and enjoying the sculptures dotting the green.

Phoenix Park

Phoenix Park has the distinction of being one of the largest enclosed public parks in any capital city in Europe. Originally a hunting park centuries ago, the property features gardens, cafes, castles, and monuments. There’s a lot to see and do for all types of visitors. And, best of all, entering the enclosed space is free thanks to its Green Flag Award.

Day Trips from Dublin

Howth

Take a train for 25 minutes from Dublin city center, and you’ll arrive in Howth, a village known for its scenic harbor, beaches, and sea cliffs. It’s a perfect day trip, with plenty to see indoors and out. If you want to stay outside, walk along the Dublin Coastal Trail, where you can see a lighthouse at the end of its stretch in Howth.

Cliffs of Moher (via Marriott Bonvoy Tours and Activities)

The Cliffs of Moher aren’t near Dublin; they are about three hours away. But if you’re spending your time in Dublin, it’s possible to do a day trip to this scenic sight. Through Marriott Bonvoy Tours and Activities, you’ll get to experience the Cliffs of Moher via luxury transportation. Sign up through Marriott Bonvoy, and you’ll arrive in style in a Mercedes car based on a tailor-made itinerary. Depending on the schedules, you might get to see famous landmarks en route to the cliffs. While at the destination, you’ll glide by the Cliffs of Moher by boat—along with ancient castles and breathtaking vistas you’ll remember for a lifetime.