15+ Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

If you're anything like us, your love for art translates to an appreciation for architecture and well-designed cities. We also believe that mornings work best when you start your day with something that inspires you—that’s why we have put together a list of mugs to help add inspiration to your everyday routine.
Some of these mugs are best suited for fans of classical architecture. You can admire the elegant Gothic and Greek influences in elegant mugs shaped like familiar structures. For those who are more interested in modern architectural history, you can always stay close to the greats with cups inspired by legendary French architect Le Corbusier or the great American modernist Frank Lloyd Wright. Or, instead of dwelling on the past, build something new with the playful toy brick mug that will let you design and sip at the same time.
Whether you’re an architect or just someone who appreciates the built environment, these architecture-inspired mugs are sure to keep you happily caffeinated throughout the workday.
Architecture Mugs To Keep Design Lovers Motivated (and Caffeinated)
Cityscape Architecture Sketch Mugs
Colorful Column Mug
Gothic Cathedral Architecture Mug
Build-On Brick Mug
Famous Buildings Architecture Drawings Mug
Le Corbusier Portrait Mug
CoasterStone Frank Lloyd Wright Coonley Architecture Mug
Greek Doric Architecture Mug
Handmade Minimalist Mug
Personalized Black & White City Map Mug
Personalized Black & White City Map Mug
Architects Always Have Plans Mug
Column Evolution Mug
Gothic Tracery Architecture Mug
CoasterStone Frank Lloyd Wright Architecture B. Harley Bradley House Mug
Empire State Latte Mug
Out of Order Column Mug
Related Articles:
These Brilliant Mugs Have Little Nooks on the Side Where Tiny Animal Sculptures Live
The Perfect Coffee Mug To Remind Yourself To Keep Exploring
Inspire Your Morning Routine With This Whimsical Mug