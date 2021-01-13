Home / Design / Creative Products

15+ Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

By Samantha Pires on January 13, 2021
Architecture Mugs

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

If you're anything like us, your love for art translates to an appreciation for architecture and well-designed cities. We also believe that mornings work best when you start your day with something that inspires you—that’s why we have put together a list of mugs to help add inspiration to your everyday routine.

Some of these mugs are best suited for fans of classical architecture. You can admire the elegant Gothic and Greek influences in elegant mugs shaped like familiar structures. For those who are more interested in modern architectural history, you can always stay close to the greats with cups inspired by legendary French architect Le Corbusier or the great American modernist Frank Lloyd Wright. Or, instead of dwelling on the past, build something new with the playful toy brick mug that will let you design and sip at the same time.

Whether you’re an architect or just someone who appreciates the built environment, these architecture-inspired mugs are sure to keep you happily caffeinated throughout the workday.

Architecture Mugs To Keep Design Lovers Motivated (and Caffeinated)

 

Cityscape Architecture Sketch Mugs

 

Colorful Column Mug

Column Mug - 15 Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

RoonBells | $16

 

Gothic Cathedral Architecture Mug

Gothic Mug - 15 Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

Ashlar Mugs | $22.99

 

Build-On Brick Mug

Build-on Mug - 15 Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

TOYAMBA | $17.90

 

Famous Buildings Architecture Drawings Mug

 

Le Corbusier Portrait Mug

Le Corbusier Mug - 15 Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

Fsgcusllona | $14.95

 

CoasterStone Frank Lloyd Wright Coonley Architecture Mug

 

Greek Doric Architecture Mug

Doric Column Mug - 15 Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

Ashlar Mugs | $19.99

 

Handmade Minimalist Mug

Fake Cement Meg - 15 Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

NUCshop | $57.57

 

Personalized Black & White City Map Mug

City Mug - 15 Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

shopintaglio | $10.94

 

Personalized Black & White City Map Mug

City Mug - 15 Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

WhizzoPrints | $13.99

 

Architects Always Have Plans Mug

 

Column Evolution Mug

 

Gothic Tracery Architecture Mug

Gothic Mug - 15 Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

Ashlar Mugs | $22.99

 

CoasterStone Frank Lloyd Wright Architecture B. Harley Bradley House Mug

FLW Mug - 15 Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

CoasterStone | $14.97

 

Empire State Latte Mug

Empire State Building Architecture Mug

Lang | $19.04

 

Out of Order Column Mug

Related Articles:

These Brilliant Mugs Have Little Nooks on the Side Where Tiny Animal Sculptures Live

The Perfect Coffee Mug To Remind Yourself To Keep Exploring

Inspire Your Morning Routine With This Whimsical Mug

30+ Unique Mugs That Let You Sip in Style

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Paris’ Iconic Champs-Élysées Is Getting Redesigned as an “Extraordinary Garden”
The Tulip: London’s Controversial Tourist Attraction
Architects Design ‘Little Island’ Getaway in NYC To Give City Dwellers a Touch of Nature
You’ll Never Guess the Brilliant Reason Why There Is a Hole in the Top of Your Pen Cap
12 Best 3D Printers and Resin Printers You Can Buy on Amazon
Dazzling Jellyfish Roundabout Cuts an Hour Long Car Trip To Just 15 Minutes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

11 Bookbinding Kits That Will Have You Crafting Your Own Books in No Time
Architects Worldwide Declare a Climate + Biodiversity Emergency and Are Doing Something About It
This ‘Penguin Protection System’ Would Help the Birds Breed While Reducing Polar Ice Melt
12 Gratitude Journals That Will Help You Nurture Happiness in Your Daily Life
7 Best Canvases for Beginners and Professional Artists
8 Incredible Structures Around the World That Use Tensegrity to Defy Gravity

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.