15+ Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

If you're anything like us, your love for art translates to an appreciation for architecture and well-designed cities. We also believe that mornings work best when you start your day with something that inspires you—that’s why we have put together a list of mugs to help add inspiration to your everyday routine.

Some of these mugs are best suited for fans of classical architecture. You can admire the elegant Gothic and Greek influences in elegant mugs shaped like familiar structures. For those who are more interested in modern architectural history, you can always stay close to the greats with cups inspired by legendary French architect Le Corbusier or the great American modernist Frank Lloyd Wright. Or, instead of dwelling on the past, build something new with the playful toy brick mug that will let you design and sip at the same time.

Whether you’re an architect or just someone who appreciates the built environment, these architecture-inspired mugs are sure to keep you happily caffeinated throughout the workday.

Architecture Mugs To Keep Design Lovers Motivated (and Caffeinated)

Cityscape Architecture Sketch Mugs

Colorful Column Mug

Gothic Cathedral Architecture Mug

Build-On Brick Mug

Famous Buildings Architecture Drawings Mug

Le Corbusier Portrait Mug

CoasterStone Frank Lloyd Wright Coonley Architecture Mug

Greek Doric Architecture Mug

Handmade Minimalist Mug

Personalized Black & White City Map Mug

Architects Always Have Plans Mug

Column Evolution Mug

Gothic Tracery Architecture Mug

CoasterStone Frank Lloyd Wright Architecture B. Harley Bradley House Mug

Empire State Latte Mug

Out of Order Column Mug

