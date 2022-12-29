Home / Inspiring

Man With No Arms Flawlessly Installs Tiles on a Floor Using Only His Feet

By Regina Sienra on December 29, 2022
Photo: Screenshots from Reddit

For some people who are born without arms or have lost them during an accident or to disease, their legs and feet become priceless tools for performing daily chores—or even making art. It may mean there are some different challenges involved for individuals without arms but it turns out home improvement projects can be done with amazing results. Redditor Thund3rbolt posted a video of an unnamed armless man installing tiles on a floor using only his feet at every step of the process. Not only did he accomplish the laborious task, but it also looks professional and polished.

The inspiring video earned over 67,000 upvotes on Reddit, and people praised the man's abilities—especially since a lot of able-bodied people would not be able to install tiles with that level efficiency and flawlessness. “His attention to detail is much better than what I've seen. Good on him,” said one user, while other wrote, “This man is more dexterous with his feet than I am with my hands.” A lot of people noticed an endearing moment at the end of the video, when the man seems to give a “toes up” to celebrate a job well done.

While it's not clear if the man does this for a living or it's a personal project he decided to complete, viewers have commented that they would hire him for a floor renovation if he's available. Overall, the video proves that with perseverance, effort, and patience, the sky’s the limit.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
