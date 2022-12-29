Man With No Arms Flawlessly Installs Tiles on a Floor Using Only His Feet

For some people who are born without arms or have lost them during an accident or to disease, their legs and feet become priceless tools for performing daily chores—or even making art. It may mean there are some different challenges involved for individuals without arms but it turns out home improvement projects can be done with amazing results. Redditor Thund3rbolt posted a video of an unnamed armless man installing tiles on a floor using only his feet at every step of the process. Not only did he accomplish the laborious task, but it also looks professional and polished.

The inspiring video earned over 67,000 upvotes on Reddit, and people praised the man's abilities—especially since a lot of able-bodied people would not be able to install tiles with that level efficiency and flawlessness. “His attention to detail is much better than what I've seen. Good on him,” said one user, while other wrote, “This man is more dexterous with his feet than I am with my hands.” A lot of people noticed an endearing moment at the end of the video, when the man seems to give a “toes up” to celebrate a job well done.

While it's not clear if the man does this for a living or it's a personal project he decided to complete, viewers have commented that they would hire him for a floor renovation if he's available. Overall, the video proves that with perseverance, effort, and patience, the sky’s the limit.

A video posted to Reddit of an unnamed armless man installing tiles on a floor using only his feet has made waves, as the result looks flawless and professional.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Meet Haben Girma: The Disability Rights Advocate Fighting for Access and Equal Opportunities Around the World

Michael J. Fox Receives Honorary Oscar for Activism in the Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease

Elementary School Students Learn ASL to Communicate With Deaf Cafeteria Worker

Pottery Barn Launches 150-Piece Furniture Collection Designed for People With Disabilities