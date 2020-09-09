Home / Crafts / Woodworking

Artist Carves ‘Terminator’ Pipe and Arnold Schwarzenegger Asks to Buy It

By Emma Taggart on September 9, 2020

 

When pipe-carving artist Max (of Radon Weber) began making a Terminator-inspired pipe for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s birthday, he never would have guessed that his creation would actually end up in his icon’s hands. However, that’s exactly what happened. The talented woodworker posted photos of his incredibly intricate pipe on Reddit, where the 73-year-old actor and former Governor of California found it and left a comment, asking to buy it.

After carefully assessing Max's craftsmanship, it comes as no surprise that Schwarzenegger would want to acquire the pipe. Featuring a beautifully carved replica of the Terminator’s head, it captures the cyborg assassin in incredible detail. “Wow. This is fantastic. It is beautiful,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Reddit. “Would you sell this to me?” A very surprised and delighted Max replied, saying he would rather gift the pipe to The Terminator legend, but Arnie wanted to send something back in return. “If you insist on giving it to me, I insist on sending you back a signed photo of me using it,” said Schwarzenegger. “You can send me a message and I’ll give you the details.”

Max sent the pipe to Schwarzenegger and, before long, the Hollywood star sent a signed photo of him smoking it in return. “This is probably the best day of my life,” Max wrote on Instagram upon receiving the photo. “I'm very happy and it's not even about the big money or the many orders. He is a legend and I was able to touch him, it is a great honor for me.” The photo was signed, “To Radon, Thank you for the great pipe! Arnold Schwarzenegger.” The actor later commented again beneath the photo, writing, “I love it. You’re really talented, and I can’t thank you enough!”

Check out Max’s Terminator pipe below, and find more from his portfolio on Instagram and Etsy.

Woodworking artist Max (of Radon Weber) carved this incredible Terminator-inspired pipe for Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday.

I Carved this pipe specially for Arnold's birthday from r/Damnthatsinteresting


The legendary actor found it on Reddit and left a comment, asking to buy it. However, Max decided to send it for free.

In return, Arnie sent a signed photo of him smoking the pipe.

 

Radon Weber: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Etsy

All images via Radon Weber.

