Art Basel Announces a Line-Up of World-Renowned Galleries for Its Flagship Edition This Summer

By Eva Baron on March 1, 2026
Exterior shot of Art Basel in Basel

Photo: courtesy Art Basel

After recent editions around the world, ranging from Miami to Qatar, Art Basel will soon return to its flagship location in Switzerland. Ahead of its launch on June 18, 2026, the fair has announced an ambitious slate of international galleries, including 21 newcomers from the Ivory Coast, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, among other countries.

Representing more than 40 countries, this year’s 290 galleries and cultural institutions will once again offer an indelible glimpse into the state of contemporary art. Art Basel’s main sector comprises 232 of these galleries, spanning such heavyweights as Gagosian, Gladstone, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, Perrotin, Almine Rech, White Cube, and David Zwirner. Making their debut at the 2026 edition are several galleries, like Zurich’s Larkin Erdmann, which will present a selection of Dada, Surrealist, Minimalist, and Concrete works; London’s Pippy Houldsworth, whose booth foregrounds intergenerational dialogue; and Manila’s Silverlens, celebrating contemporary practices across Southeast Asia.

Though many featured galleries bridge modern and contemporary art, Art Basel’s “Premiere” sector is exclusively dedicated to works created within the past five years. This year, the section has been expanded from 10 to 17 presentations, focusing on museum-scale installations, sculptural environments, film and sound works, and materially experimental practices. Istanbul’s Öktem Aykut, for instance, will display Strings by Koray Ariş, a suspended installation composed of leather and wood that encourages both touch and movement. Madrid’s Ehrhardt Flórez, on the other hand, spotlights June Crespo’s monumental wall sculpture, exploring themes like circulation, tension, and bodily presence in juxtaposition to industrial materials and constraint.

Looking into the past is the fair’s “Feature” program, which reexamines artistic production across the 20th century through a critical art historical lens. Tokyo’s Kotaro Nukaga examines Saori Akutagawa’s contributions to Japanese abstraction and the feminist avant-garde, while Turin’s Giorgio Persano considers the Arte Povera movement in conversation with material and conceptual experimentation. Journeying through early modernism, the postwar period, and beyond, these presentations clearly trace the trajectory—and evolution—of art production throughout time.

Emerging artists also have the opportunity to shine at Art Basel’s flagship edition. The “Statements” section provides a platform for 18 artists whose practices are rooted in research, material exploration, and social engagement. This component of the art fair emphasizes its commitment to uplifting new voices within contemporary art, prioritizing presentations in communal rather than isolated ecosystems.

“For one week, Basel becomes the central meeting point of the art world—where historic depth meets bold new production across the halls and throughout the city,” Maike Cruse, director of Art Basel in Basel, said. “This edition reflects both the enduring strength of the field and the exciting directions it is taking next, reinforcing Basel’s role as the global reference point for the art market.”

Art Basel will unfold across Messe Basel, public spaces, and leading institutions in the Swiss city from June 18 to 21, 2026. To learn more about the flagship edition and plan your own visit, check out Art Basel’s website.

Exhibition Information:
Art Basel
June 18, 2026–June 21, 2026
Messe Basel
Messeplatz 10, 4058 Basel, Switzerland

Art Basel: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art Basel.

