Art Basel Miami Beach 2025 Closes With Strong Sales and Equally Stunning Art

Now that Miami Art Week has officially come to an end, fair organizers are celebrating yet another successful year of programming. Among those with an impressive turnout was Art Basel Miami Beach, which drew in more than 280 galleries from 43 countries around the world. Across its VIP and public days, the renowned art fair attracted some 80,000 visitors, ranging from private collectors and patrons to curators and artists.

Held from December 5–7, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the 2025 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach (ABMB) boasted dynamic sales across all sectors and market segments, with placement by postwar and Modern masters, leading contemporary artists, and emerging talents alike. Significant acquisitions spanned works by established trailblazers, including Josef Albers, Ruth Asawa, Sam Gilliam, and Alice Neel, as well as pieces by rising stars like Kelsey Isaacs, Cisco Merel, and Adriel Visoto. Perhaps most notably, Lévy Gorvy Dayan placed Andy Warhol’s Muhammad Ali for $18 million, standing as the fair’s most expensive transaction overall. Such strong sales suggested a revived momentum within the art market, following a slump between 2023 and 2024.

But ABMB didn’t just emphasize placements. It also offered a kaleidoscopic glimpse into the contemporary art world. During this year’s fair, visitors encountered an incredible assortment of artistic styles, media, and themes, encompassing everything from bold, shaped canvases to towering, textured installations. Highlights included Do Ho Suh’s 2014 sculpture Some/One, an enormous, rigid coat constructed from thousands of shimmering dog tags; Rashid Johnson’s 2025 Standing Broken Soul “Nowhere Man,” an abstract, mosaic-like painting that snagged $1 million; and Annie Leibovitz’s Driving Series, 1970–1984, capturing some of world’s most renowned stars behind the wheel.

Aside from contemporary art, ABMB also emphasized modernism through a “trans-hemispheric lens,” with a particular emphasis on Indigenous, Latine, and diasporic practices. At Weinstein Gallery’s booth, for instance, guests could peek at the only miniature self-portrait that Frida Kahlo is known to have created, painted for the poet José Bartoli. Houston’s Sicardi Ayers Bacino, on the other hand, cataloged works by Latin American masters who redefined optical, geometric, and conceptual art, while Mayoral illustrated how Spain’s postwar avant-garde reverberated throughout the Caribbean.

This year, ABMB also launched the inaugural edition of Zero 10, its new global initiative dedicated to art of the digital era. In collaboration with OpenSea, the program connects artists, studios, galleries, and digital innovators with Art Basel’s global curatorial and market ecosystem. Zero 10 debuted with 12 international exhibitors, featuring presentations by Beeple Studios, Heft, Nguyen Wahed, Art Blocks, Pace Gallery, and more. Thanks to its incredible success, Zero 10 will return during Art Basel Hong Kong.

“Looking back on the 2025 edition, I am thrilled by the energy, ambition, and creativity that reverberated within and beyond our halls,” Bridget Finn, director of Art Basel Miami Beach, remarked in a statement. “Through the fair’s core sectors, we celebrated diverse artistic voices—from Latine, Indigenous, and diasporic practices to emerging digital forms—creating moments of joy, discovery, and meaningful cross-cultural and cross-disciplinary exchange that will resonate well into the year ahead.”

The 2026 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach will be held December 4–6, 2026. To learn more, visit the Art Basel website.

This year’s edition of Art Basel Miami Beach reported robust sales, all while showcasing some of the world’s best contemporary art.

Across its VIP and public days, the renowned fair attracted some 80,000 visitors, proving just how vibrant and energetic the contemporary art world is.

Art Basel: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art Basel.