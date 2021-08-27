Art Deco: 10 Examples of the Iconic Architectural Style [Infographic]

Do you consider yourself an amateur architecture or design lover? Whether you do or don't, you might still be able to recognize the design work associated with Art Deco. This iconic style is closely tied to the Roaring Twenties and to the aesthetics of The Great Gatsby. Both the architecture and art of Art Deco feature clean lines in interesting patterns, including zigzags, chevron patterns, and repetitive offset lines that step backward along the page or building face. There are also very popular pattern motifs like the sunburst, which features lines radiating out to create an abstract design of rays from the sun.

In Art Deco architecture, you’ll find these dazzling patterns and motifs used on impressive monolithic forms. You’ll also see interesting ornamentation and beautiful building details that continue the play on geometry and color.

Keep scrolling to learn about some beautiful works of Art Deco in architecture in My Modern Met’s latest infographic on the iconic building style. (To learn even more about the specific characteristics of these types of buildings, you can read more about Art Deco architecture on My Modern Met.)

Art Deco Architecture From Around the World

