New Study Says That Going to Art Galleries Can Improve Your Health and Wellness

Art is and has long been valued for the emotional response it elicits. Now, researchers have proof that viewing original art not only evokes a myriad of feelings, but it also restores and improves mental and long-term physical health.

A new study by King’s College London has discovered evidence that viewing original art in galleries can improve stress levels and overall health. It is paving the way for the integration of art and wellbeing. These findings can help us better support our mental health, reduce loneliness and depression, and potentially foster a longer lifespan and improved life satisfaction.

Their procedure was simple: 50 healthy adults aged between 18 and 40 viewed original masterpieces by artists such as Vincent van Gogh and Édouard Manet at The Courtauld Gallery in London. Another group looked at reproductions in a non-gallery setting. Researchers attached sensors to measure heart rate and skin temperature. They also took saliva samples before and after their trip.

The results showed gallery-goers had a drop in stress hormones, or cortisol levels, by 22%, compared to only 8% in the reproduction group. Additionally, pro-inflammatory cytokines fell by 30% and 28%, respectively, indicating lowered inflammation. Also, signs of emotional engagement, such as small drops in skin temperature, variation in heart-rate patterns, and increased heart rate overall during the gallery visit suggest that art can both calm and stimulate the body at once.

These findings are connected to reduced risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, anxiety, and diabetes. According to the researchers, the benefits proved consistent, no matter a viewer’s depth of art knowledge or emotional intelligence. Therefore, the benefits are accessible to anyone and everyone. And though there were positive changes all around, there is a stronger result when the art is an original piece being viewed in a gallery setting. So next time you feel good or happy looking at an artwork in a museum, know your body is being well taken care of.

People who interact with art are improving their mental and physical health, and going to a gallery to see original art is most effective.

Researchers at King’s College London split participants into two groups: a gallery group and a non-gallery group. The non-gallery group observed recreations in a non-gallery setting.

The results showed the gallery group to have lower stress levels and less inflammatory cytokines, which lessens the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and anxiety.

Sources: The positive impact of art on the body; Picture of health: going to art galleries can improve wellbeing, study reveals

