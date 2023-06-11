Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Wildlife Photographer Captures Dramatic Scene of a Jackal Mother Defending Her Cub From an Eagle

By Jessica Stewart on June 11, 2023
Eagle trying to take jackal baby from its mother

High drama in the plains of Maasai mara. A Jackal mother somehow manages to pressure a Tawny Eagle enough for it to drop its quarry, moments after it had managed to grab the Jackal pup from right under the mother's nose.

Spurred on by his passion for animals, the outdoors, and natural history, Ateeb Hussain has been photographing wildlife for over a decade. Based in Dubai, Hussain has a particular interest in African animals and often visits the continent to hone his photography skills. And in 2021, during a trip to Kenya's Maasai Mara, he witnessed something incredible.

While there, Hussain and his group noticed a jackal mother anxiously moving across the terrain with her pup in her mouth. As she appeared stressed, they began following her from a distance in their vehicle. After a short time, one of the rarest and most dramatic animal interactions Hussain had ever seen began to unfold.

“A Tawny eagle made a swoop and tried to grab the pup from the mother’s jaws. The jackal had ducked and avoided the eagle. The eagle landed some distance away and kept a watch,” he tells My Modern Met. “Following this, the jackal kept moving forward, stopping and scanning around.”

“The eagle would make a few more attempts, but each time the jackal would outmaneuver it. After a few failed attempts, the eagle finally managed to grab it; the action was fleeting and lasted perhaps a couple of seconds,” Hussain recalls. “The eagle grabbed the pup, the jackal lunged after it, and the pup was dropped mid-flight. The pup seemed rather OK for all its troubles.”

The story itself is thrilling, but the images take it to a whole new level. Hussain's photograph of the jackal pup falling from the eagle's claws is incredible. The poor pup has its mouth open and is likely crying out in shock. At the same time, it's clear that its mother is racing at full speed to be there for the pup. Though Hussain appears to have captured the conclusion to this tale, there was still more drama before the mother and pup could get back to their den safely.

“After resting for a few minutes, the eagle tried again a couple of times with the jackal on the move. It was not successful, and finally gave up and flew away. We followed the jackal for a kilometer or so until we saw it reunite with its partner at a new den site.”

Hussain's quick thinking and photography skills allowed him to capture this fleeting interaction that proves just how tough life is out in the wild. Through this photo and others like it, he hopes that people will take an interest in the natural world and learn more about our place as humans in this world.

Ateeb Hussain is a skilled wildlife photographer who has a special interest in African animals.

Wildlife Photography by Ateeb HussainLeopard at night by Ateeb HussainMother and baby elephant in black and whiteGiraffe with dramatic sky in the background at the Maasai Mara in Kenya

Ateeb Hussain: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ateeb Hussain.

Related Articles:

Showdown Between Fox and Marmot Wins Prestigious Wildlife Photography Contest

Amazing Photo of an Osprey in Mid-Hunt Captures Every Moment of Its Incredible Dive

Rare Siberian Tiger Hugging a Tree Photo Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award

Snow Leopard Surveying Its Territory Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

100 Top Photographers Come Together for Special Sale to Benefit the Ocean
Can You Spot the Mountain Lion Hiding in Plain Sight as It Stalks an Elk?
Photographer Spends 10 Days Tracking Down Snakes in Namibia
Wildlife Photographers Unite in New Book To Highlight Beauty of Endangered Animals
Striking Humpback Whale Photos Celebrate the “Ballerinas of the Sea”
Incredible Winners of the 2023 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Awe-Inspiring Videos Show Powerful Ospreys Diving in Pursuit of Prey
Amateur Photographer’s Incredible Bald Eagles Photo Wins ‘National Geographic Picture of the Year’
Curious Bear Takes 400 “Selfies” Using Wildlife Trail Camera
Snow Leopard Surveying Its Territory Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice
Man Photographs a Real-Life “Angry Bird” Right in His Own Backyard
Photographer Captures Storybook Fox Photos Using His Homemade Camera Trap

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.