Snow Leopard Surveying Its Territory Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice

A rare image of a snow leopard taking in its territory has claimed the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award. German photographer Sascha Fonseca won the prize after a record number of votes, beating out 24 other shortlisted images. Nearly 60,500 votes went to Fonseca for his photograph taken with a camera trap in the remote Ladakh mountains of India.

Fonseca shared the reason behind his use of camera traps when speaking with My Modern Met in March 2022. “Camera traps allow me to capture close-up images of secretive wildlife which I would otherwise not be able to get. You could spend months or even years staked out and not capture a single image. Camera traps can.”

He was also quick to shoot down the notion that using a camera trap is easy. Noting that, “this is more than strapping a trail camera to a tree. It’s basically like setting up a studio in nature.”

Fonseca has used his camera traps to successfully capture images of rare animals like the Siberian tiger and snow leopards in the remote mountains of India. His winning image is part of a three-year project that required careful research and planning to photograph these elusive animals. All of that work pays off with shots that shed light on these animals and motivate people to get involved with conservation projects.

“I’m incredibly proud to be the winner of this year’s People’s Choice Award, and I thank all the supporters around the world for making this happen,” Fonseca shared. “Photography can connect people to wildlife and encourage them to appreciate the beauty of the unseen natural world. I believe that a greater understanding of wildlife leads to deeper caring, which hopefully results in active support and greater public interest for conservation.”

In addition to Fonseca's winning image, the contest also revealed four other High Commended photographs. These include Martin Gregus' playful look at a polar bear cub in a field of flowers and a powerful portrait of a lion in Kenya by Marina Cano.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest revealed the winner of the People's Choice Award, as well as four Highly Commended images.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Natural History Museum – Wildlife Photographer of the Year.