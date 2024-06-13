@jordankh_ Would You Cross the Globe for a stranger? PART 3️⃣ #series #lovestory #internationalcouple #lovestorytime #lovestorytheseries #lovestory❤️ #miniseries #viraltiktokvideo #viralvideo #globaltiktok #amazonfinds #amazon #staytunedformore @Pitiuruk @LATAM Airlines @Geowulf @Flight Centre ♬ original sound – jordankh_
How far would you go for love? For a woman named Jordan Hauenschild, the answer seems to be: halfway around the world. The Australian woman was scrolling her Instagram Explore feed one night when she came across 24-year-old Pitiuruk, an Indigenous Ecuadorian content creator who chronicles his life in the Amazon jungle. Curious about his lifestyle, she reached out to him him and sparks flew.
Pitiuruk lives in a rural Kichwa community, a branch of the Quechua people native to Ecuador. “I was so intrigued about how people still live this way of life and to some degree I knew there were tribes in the Amazon, but I had never taken the time to learn about it,” the Hauenschild told news.com.au. “I clicked on his page and I just messaged him.” To her surprise, she got a response. Soon, they were both video chatting regularly “to understand each other’s cultures, what we do in our day to day, and what our [lives are] like on opposite sides of the world.”
After four months of talking, they started planning to meet up. Hauenschild then quit her 9-5 office job and made her way to Guayusa Runa, a journey that took her 35 hours. “As the plane was landing in Quito, I realized the magnitude of the situation—I had gone on a whim with a ‘why not’ attitude and I was about to meet someone I had never seen in real life,” she recalled. However, that first encounter made her think it had all been worth it. “I just couldn’t believe he was real. It was my first time in Ecuador and I just wanted to ensure I was really respectful, but I just couldn’t wipe the smile off my face.”
While she had plans to visit other destinations, Hauenschild arranged to spend as much time as she could with Pitiuruk. During their time together, they went horse riding, kissed beneath waterfalls, crossed the jungle in canoes, and cuddled in hammocks with monkeys. Hauenschild described the experience as “cinematic,” and shared that his family was very welcoming of her.
Sadly, the couple had to part after a few weeks, but got to work on meeting again immediately. After sharing her story, Hauenschild's TikTok followers were enthralled by their romance and will to stay together. Moved by their plight, a travel agency offered to cover the woman's airfare back to Ecuador, so she'll be reuniting with her love later in June.
To stay up to date with her whirlwind romance, you can follow Hauenschild on TikTok.
After talking for four months, they decided to meet up, and Hauenschild made her way to Ecuador, where they spent some weeks together.
Although they had to part, Hauenschild will be returning to Ecuador soon.
