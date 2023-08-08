Usually, music fans pay to see their favorite artist perform. However, guests visiting Santa's karaoke bar in Nashville, Tennessee, were given a surprise concert by a world-famous singer. After wrapping up his concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on July 22, Ed Sheeran made an impromptu stop at the Christmas-themed location. Not only did he have a good time with the people already there, but he also sang a couple of songs, too.

The Grammy winner posted a video of the outing on Instagram, which followed Sheeran from the ride over to him partying inside the bar with the rest of the crowd. However, it wasn't the first time he visited Santa's. “When I lived in Nashville in 2013, I used to go to this karaoke caravan called Santa's. It only does $1 PBR (Pabst Blue Ribbon beer) and it does karaoke, and it's the best,” he says. The owner of Santa's even made a t-shirt for Sheeran, which featured an image of his face.

It's heartwarming to see a famous star having a ball with people in the crowd, but certainly one of the most special moments of the night was when he gave a personal performance of “Thinking Out Loud” to a newly married couple. “Celebrating breaking the attendance record at Nissan Stadium in Nashville tonight at Santa's pub,” Sheeran writes on Instagram. “When I lived here this was the spot and it still is. Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what’s not to love?”

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at the Nashville karaoke bar Santa's and gave an impromptu performance of “Thinking Out Loud” for a newly married couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed Sheeran: Instagram

h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Impromptu NYC Performance Atop a Car

Elton John Attracts “Biggest Ever” Crowd to Glastonbury Music Festival For His Final UK Performance

Dave Grohl Plays Metallica Cover With a Talented 10-Year-Old Fan